Paraguayan deputy Jorge Brítez became a trend in his country’s social networks after an interview with a television channel proposed to “legalize the theft a bit” as a form of defense against what the government considered “persecution” of the population.

When asking for details on how to implement his initiative, Brítez, who represents the Alto Paraná department, said that perhaps it could be established a limit of 10 thousand guaranies (about $ 1.5) so that people could steal without penalties and bring “sustenance to their homes.”

“We are going to study, to analyze, up to a certain amount can be allowed, or in any case, legalize the robbery of those who robbed the peopleFrom those who looted municipalities, who looted governorates, there a little something can be taken away to alleviate this situation, ”Brítez said.

The unusual proposal by Britez, a deputy who had already been viral months ago for tearing his shirt off in the middle of the parliamentary debate, triggered an incredible crossroads with a journalist who was listening to him.

“The government does not want people to work legally,” said the deputy, who defines himself as a center-left and says he admires Rafael Correa, former president of Ecuador.

─Deputy, are you serious? ─The journalist asked him without leaving his amazement.

─Of course we are, we are being serious (…) What I want to know is whether the government is the one that is serious. Chasing people who work, who all you want is to bring sustenance to your table. The police leave her, the prosecutors chase her, they draw up reports, they mistreat her, they rape her ─ the deputy emboldened.

─What would it be like, with a law, with a resolution? They asked him.

─In fact, we are going to debate, to see what other ideas come up as well, right? Right now this idea occurs to me (to legalize “a little” the theft), suddenly to the colleagues they tell me ‘Jorge, we are going to present this other project‘And there we hit it off and if they say they let people work until 12 at night, I’ll withdraw my project there, ”he insisted.

The situation generated wide repercussions in Paraguay last week. Consulted a few days later by that project in an interview with the program “Cada Siesta” of La Unión, Brítez tried to correct the atrocity that he had raised and said that it was a sarcasm.

“Obviously I am not going to present any project of this type,” he said, while clarifying that his statements were a way of applying “pressure to the government,” and that he would never violate the country’s Magna Carta.

This is not the first time that Brítez has made the news for any of his speeches. In July 2020, it went viral in which the deputy was seen take off your shirt in the middle of a speech in the lower house, in which it warned about the serious crisis that Ciudad del Este was going through in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.