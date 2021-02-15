It was for his “predatory instinct” that Larry had been recruited into a shelter on February 15, 2011, just ten years ago. This alley cat, then officially named “chief mouse hunter” would have caught only three. Since then, it is above all for his poses in front of the cameras and other cameras of journalists that he has become famous.

“He has a great sense of timing, he knows how to appear at the right times, comments Justin Ng, photographer. For example, when Donald Trump visited Downing Street, Larry hid under ‘the beast’, the President’s car, and prevented the vehicle from leaving the street. He’s a cat who doesn’t care about anything. Even with the presence of a world leader, he will do everything to steal the show“.

Larry has also become a social media star, with nearly 440,000 followers on Twitter. He tells about his days, comments on the news and humorously evokes the vagaries of cohabitation with Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister.