02/19/2025



The Villaverde neighborhood in Madrid lived an unusual event on Tuesday. For a moment the rural world moved to the bustle of the city, a small goat mysteriously slipped into a window of a fifth floor of a building in the area, and was trapped in the window. The neighbors seeing the image gave immediate notice to the Firefighters, who came to the place to rescue the animal, which was in danger of sliding down the potter and falling to the ground from a great height.

Firefighters tried to tempt the animal with food to cross a platform that facilitated and connected the window with the balcony that was a few meters away. However, the ruminant was reluctant and was not willing to advocate the place easily. The window had the blinds, it did not belong to the same floor as to the terrace, as Telemadrid assured, so the rescue services had to ask the neighbors permission to pass, since in the area where the goat was not Nobody lived.

The neighbor of the balcony has spoken with Telemadrid and said that the goat did not belong to him and that he did not know where he had come from, he has even come to say that the animal “came from heaven”, as a reporter of the program has pointed out ‘has pointed out Madrid direct ‘.

It is still unknown who the goat is because the owner has not claimed the small animal, but what is clear is that it has not easily reached that area, there will be accessed from somewhere close to the window. The fate of the goat, for the moment, has been the Wild Animal Recovery Center (CRAS).