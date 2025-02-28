If the suitcases, those faithful travel companions, could speak, how many stories they would tell. But few, perhaps none, end up forgotten under a bed for decades and then resurface with the weight of history and adventures attached to their seams. Such is the case of … one that is believed belonged to the legendary English archaeologist Howard Carter, the discoverer of the tomb of Tutankhamon, and that has been found in northern England after spending more than half a century hidden.

Antiques David Harper expert, who had the privilege of examining the piece, confirmed that The suitcase has a monogram with the ‘HC’ initials in a unique design: “Next to the H there is an inverted C, so that, regardless of how the suitcase of a ship falls, you can always read ‘HC’,” Harper explained. Beyond aged leather and accumulated dust, this suitcase Crucial documents could have transported And, according to Harper, even artifacts of Tutankhamon himself. «We know that Carter ordered this suitcase probably in the 20sand from 1970 to 2025 has remained under a bed, ”said the expert to the local press.

Carter, recognized worldwide for the discovery of the tomb of the young Pharaoh in 1922, when he was 48, shared adventures with his colleague and friend John Healey In Egypt during the 30s. According to Harper, “they were Great Friendsthey shared countless moments in Luxor, from long excavation days to whole nights of conversation in local taverns ». When Carter came out of Egypt for the last time in 1939, he gave the suitcase to Healey, who continued to use it on his trips between England and Egypt until his retirement in 1970. «Imagine The amount of stories, documents and memories that this suitcase has carried inside»Harper reflected.

After Healey’s death, the suitcase passed to her son, who kept her under her bed in the town of Bishop Auckland, in Durham County, where she remained forgotten for decades. It was precisely he who, with the intention of selling it, contacted Harper. The antique expert confesses that at first he had doubts about his authenticity of the piece, but his origin ended up being unquestionable. There are old documents that corroborate that Carter had ordered the manufacture of the suitcase in the 1920s and that this had been used by the archaeologist on his trips. “When I saw her for the first time, they would not have cleaned her,” Harper recalled. His wish was fulfilled: the suitcase I kept among its folds traces of sand on the riverbank of the Nile“Like a tangible time machine,” he added enthusiastically.

A 1890 Egypt Guide

Inside, in addition, There was a 1890 travel guide entitled ‘The Nile, Notes For Travellers In Egypt‘, (The Nile: notes for travelers in Egypt), a book that Carter used in numerous expeditions and was published in the nineteenth century by Sir Ernest Alfred Wallis Budgean outstanding British Egyptologist and orientalist. It was produced under the sponsorship of the British museum as a practical manual for tourists who explored Egypt at a time when the country was under British control and began to become a popular destination.

“It’s amazing to think that this object was in the same hands that discovered one of the most famous tombs in the world,” said Harper. He also pointed out that some rumors suggest that Carter transported small pieces of the tomb in his luggage: «There are all kinds of theories about where some Tutankhamun Treasury objects ended. This suitcase could have witnessed many still unknown stories»The expert suggested.

And collectors know that, precisely, there lies their value. Thus, this Thursday Elstob auction house sold the suitcase for 12,000 pounds sterling (about 14,400 euros), well above the previous estimate of between 1,000 and 1,500 pounds (approximately 1,170 and 1,750 euros). «An old suitcase of the 20s could be worth 50 pounds, but The initials on the lid make it extraordinary »Harper said before the auction, when he added that “if it is sold for 5,000 (5,850 euros), I would not be surprised. There are people who simply want to possess it, regardless of the price ». But the best bidder paid much more.

The suitcase kept an Egyptian guide of the nineteenth century

Elstob



David Elstob, From the Elstob Auctioneers auction house, which directed the bid, said that although “we sell many unique objects, this was really a unique opportunity in life,” and added that “it really left me astonished.” Harper, on the other hand, told BBC Radio that “this is a very special day. I can’t express how excited I’m about to call my client. It will probably be so stunned that you will need five minutes to recover. The antiques expert added that he had been contacted by people around the world, including museums, so “he knew that something exciting was going to happen” and although he does not know the buyer’s identity, he hopes he will contact him.

As expected, the auction has aroused concerns about the legendary ‘curse of Tutankhamon’, a belief that suggests that those who disturb the rest of the pharaoh will suffer fatal consequences. Harper confessed that, by transporting the suitcase in his car, he led with caution: “I’m not going to lie, I drove very carefully.” However, he added in a jocular tone: “The owner has slept over her for 50 years and seems to be perfectly well.”