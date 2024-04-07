He Fenerbahce and the Galasatasay They had to play this Sunday Turkish Super Cup Final but in the face of a historical fact this did not happen. The box of Fenerbahçe left the field just one minute after starting the match and conceding a goal, a situation that gave the title to his rival with 89 minutes left in the game.

The actions started at 20:30 pm (Local time), Fenerbahçe put U-19 players on the field who could only play one minute and where they allowed the goal by Mauro Icardi. After that, the Fenerbahçe players left the field, Galatasasay stayed on the field somewhat confused.

The central referee decided to finish the match, Galatasasay for their part chose to stay on the field to play among themselves and give some spectacle to the people who stayed in the stadium. With this, Galatasaray became champions of the Turkish Super Cup.

Why did Fenerbahçe abandon the match?

As has been reported for several weeks, the Fenerbahçe has felt that the Turkish Federation and the refereeing have been deliberately affecting themthat has bothered them so much to the point that they threatened to boycott the Super Cup final

Besides that the Fenerbahce He asked the Federation to postpone the match against Galatasaray in order to have more preparation for their Conference League match next Thursday, but this was denied and was another reason why they decided not to play the match.

Fenerbahçe leave the field just one minute into the game | Photo: EFE

We must remember that a few weeks ago in a match against Trabzonsporseveral fans of the local team attacked Fenerbahçe players, this attack they described as an attempt to “hurt” their tournament.

For now the Turkish Federation They have not released an official version or if he will have a fine for leaving the game.