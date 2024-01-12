Mirror: In early pregnancy, women may experience flu-like symptoms

Pregnancy in the early stages can reveal itself not only through well-known symptoms such as morning sickness or missed menstruation, experts from the medical consulting company Healthline said. Unusual early sign noticed by doctors named Mirror edition.

According to them, in early pregnancy, a woman may experience flu-like symptoms and be more susceptible to respiratory infections. “Pregnancy lowers immunity and makes a woman more vulnerable to infections. It’s common to notice cold or flu symptoms early in pregnancy,” Healthline said. Doctors advised women to be more careful about their health during this period, since the flu can lead to serious complications for the pregnant woman and the fetus.

Also, among the less common symptoms of pregnancy, doctors named a change in taste sensations associated with an increase in the level of the hormones estrogen and progesterone – the food a woman is accustomed to may begin to taste metallic, seem bitter or less sweet than usual. “To alleviate these symptoms, it is recommended to chew sugarless gum, add spices to dishes, and remove the metallic taste by adding sugar or salt to dishes,” Healthline said.

Earlier, Elena Bliznyuk, assistant at the Department of Fundamental Medical Disciplines of the Faculty of Medicine of the State University of Education, advised women planning pregnancy to drink less coffee. She reported that caffeine worsens the tone of the fallopian tubes, through which the egg passes from the ovaries to the uterus.