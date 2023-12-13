There is concern in Catalonia due to the drought problems that the region of Spain. For this reason, the government decided to restrict the excessive use of water.

According to figures provided by the Generalitat of Catalonia, The water in swamps and reservoirs are increasingly low and have set off alarms, their capacity has dropped to the 17.7 percent and it is not ruled out that by the beginning of 2024 I will reach 16%, number that would force us to enter the emergency phase.

Concern that levels will fall further has led the government to develop a plan to reduce excessive water consumption. The roadmap affects clubs in Catalonia who will not be able to spend more liquid than allowed.

Barcelona, ​​Girona and Espanyol They will have to save water, so their players would not be allowed to bathe after each game, after the statements of the

counselor of Climate Action of the Generalitat, David Mascortwho invites citizens not to bathe in gyms, locker rooms and sports centers.

The counselor calls for the shower to be taken at home and shorter, so the players would not be able to bathe after the Spanish League, Copa del Rey and Champions League matches (in the case of Barcelona ).

Photo: Quique García. Efe

The measures will be similar to those adopted in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic: “As we could see after confinement. It will be about returning to what was already done with the covid. After physical activity you will have to shower at home.”

In addition to football, basketball, Formula 1 and several sports could be affected by these measures that are being studied in the case of lowering water levels to 16%.

It is worth mentioning that the Catalan Water Agency (ACA) will sanction people, companies or clubs that do not save water in the midst of the drought. The fines range from 18,777 to 54,355 euros.

