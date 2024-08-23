An international team of scientists from the UK, Spain and China have discovered an unusual binary star system consisting of a white dwarf and an ultra-cool subdwarf. The discovery was published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS).

The observations were made using several telescopes around the world, including the Gemini South telescope and the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope. The study also used data from the Dark Energy Survey, which was conducted using the Dark Energy Camera in Chile.

The stars in the Milky Way’s halo are gravitationally bound and are moving into the plane of the galaxy, where most of its mass resides. The white dwarf, named VVV1256-62A, has half the mass of the Sun and is in the final stages of cooling, while its companion, VVV1256-62B, is a subdwarf with low metallicity, indicating that it is old.

The age of both stars was determined from the mass of the white dwarf and its degree of cooling. This allowed us to assume that the system formed about 10 billion years ago, when the Milky Way was still young. The low metallicity of the subdwarf indicates that this star formed at an early stage of galaxy formation, when heavy elements were scarce.

The binary star has an eccentric orbit, which results in significant variation in the distance between the companions. The white dwarf is gradually cooling, which is typical for stars in the final stages of their evolution, when nuclear fusion ceases, while the subdwarf is on the border between stellar and substellar objects.

The discovery helps to better understand the connection between the halo and the plane of the Milky Way and the formation of the galaxy. Although the eccentric orbit of this star system is not yet explained, the researchers suggest that it may be related to an internal halo or a merger with another galaxy in the past.