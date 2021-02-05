The Ajax goalkeeper, André Onana, was sanctioned by UEFA with 12 months without playing after I gave positive in anti-doping tests for having consumed a drug that is not allowed, as confirmed by the Dutch club.

“UEFA’s disciplinary body has imposed a 12-month suspension on André Onana for the discovery of a doping offense,” announced Ajax. Although the test was carried out last October, the sanction will be effective from Friday, February 5, for all football activities, both national and international.

“On the morning of October 30, Onana was not feeling well. I wanted to take a pill for that. However, he unconsciously took Lasimac, a drug that his wife had previously been prescribed. Onana made a mistake with the product, mistakenly taking his wife’s medicine“The club reported. Lasimac is a diuretic used in the treatment of congenital heart failure and hypertension.

From the club they assure that the Cameroonian goalkeeper, partner of Nicolás Tagliafico and Lisandro Martínez, “I had no intention of cheating“, But they understand that”UEFA believes, on the basis of current anti-doping regulations, that an athlete has a duty at all times to ensure that no prohibited substance enters his body“.

For his part, Edwin van der Sar, general manager of the club, was saddened by the sanction. “This is a terrible setback for André and for the club. André is a great goalkeeper, who has proven his worth with Ajax over the years and is well liked by fans. We were expecting a precautionary suspension or sanction much shorter than these 12 months, because it was not intended to improve their performance. “

Onana with Lisandro Martínez.

ANDRE ONANA’S COMMUNICATION:

“Hello everyone. I wanted to inform you that the UEFA Appeals Committee has imposed a 12-month sanction, with immediate effect, for having tested positive in an anti-doping control, carried out in October 2020. I simply want to clarify that everything has been the result of human error, by confusing a drug that contained a substance prohibited by WADA, with a simple aspirin. This medicine was prescribed for my girlfriend and I mistakenly mistook her for a cold medicine because the packaging was almost identical, which I greatly regret.

Regarding the decision of the UEFA Appeals Committee, I have to say that I respect it, but do not share it. I consider it excessive and disproportionate, when it has been shown that it was an unintended error. Everyone knows that I lead a healthy life, and since I started my sports career I have been fully aware of doping and condemn any unsportsmanlike conduct. I am 24 years old and during the last seasons I have been lucky enough to play almost every minute, both with my team and with my national team, being named the best goalkeeper in Holland for the last four years and in Africa, the last three. With this I want to convey that I have no need to resort to doping to boost my sports career.

“I will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) to prove my innocence and my good name.and. Hoping to be on the pitch soon so that I can do what I like the most and help my teammates. I want to thank Ajax and the Cameroon National Team for the support shown and the trust placed in me”, He concluded.