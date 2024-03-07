Today a new Capcom event was held, in which updates were given on the games that this company is about to release in the coming months, one of them is clearly Dragon's Dogma 2which is about to go on sale this month along with other anticipated titles such as Princess Peach: Showtime! and Rise of The Ronin. For that reason, they are trying to get users to warm up, and they have released a demo that is interesting but may not convince the entire public.

Specifically, it is a character creator, one of the functions they have mentioned will be quite ambitious for fans of role-playing games. The objective is clear, since that omits the step of having to waste a couple of hours on it and users can jump directly into the adventure, and it goes without saying, it is a game that has been in high demand for many years, since the original as well as its DLC, they were quite popular at the time.

Prepare for your great adventure! Get ready for launch on March 22 by downloading Dragon's Dogma 2 Character Creator ＆ Storage to create your Arisen and main Pawn. Data can be transferred to the main game.#DD2 #DragonsDogma2 pic.twitter.com/9yx8PtxpvW — Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) March 7, 2024

Here is a small description:

You might have your ideal character in mind, but you'd basically need to be an artist to form that character with your own hands, so that's where we had to start when deciding how character creation would work.

Remember that the March 22 arrives Dragon's Dogma 2 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The character creator can now be downloaded.

Editor's note: It is quite strange that a demo was not released in good shape and that the information could be passed on to the final version. However, we could say that it is something, I suppose that some users will appreciate it.