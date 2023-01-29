Dani Alves is still being held in a prison in Spain after being accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a nightclub and is waiting for his case to be resolved in the coming days.

But being locked up did not limit the desire to be playing soccer on the part of the Brazilian defender who just a few days ago was part of the UNAM Pumas.

According to information from ‘La Vanguardia’, Dani Alves is trying to get along with his teammates in jail, because according to what many people admire him for his football legacy, they would have invited him to the team that is in Brian’s 2.

The report indicates that, last Thursday, the inmates organized a soccer match in the prison yard, as they wanted to see first-hand the talent of Dani Alves, for which he accepted and would have had a shell.

It is said that many of the prisoners are in awe of the player’s presence. carioca in prison and most of them try to find him to say hello and chat a little with him as he goes through this moment in his life that is happening.

The same source reveals that “he is treated like one more”, because despite being a recognized footballer, they do not give him special treatment either.