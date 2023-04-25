Unusual! Cow kills man after being run over in India

International media reported during the afternoon of this Monday, April 24, a fact that was a trend, after learning that a cow “fell from the sky” and crushed the driver of a passing vehicle in India.

Preliminary versions of the facts indicate that the animal was hit by a high speed elevated train and that he took with him the cow that was doing its needs in the middle of the lane.

Beneath the structure, a private service vehicle was passing and received the full impact of the fall of the animal, who died from the strong shock.

Immediately, the driver of the car was taken to an assistance center in the area, but minutes later, medical personnel confirmed his death.

Local media in the city of Alwar reported that the victim was identified as Shivdayal Sharma, who apparently, he had retired 23 years ago from an Indian railway company.

They also indicated that the train that caused the collision with the cow belonged to the Vande Bharat company and that this type of event is very common in the Indian railways due to the number of animals.

