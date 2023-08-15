Tuesday, August 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Unusual: Colombian Football Federation prohibits him from wearing the National Team shirt

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Unusual: Colombian Football Federation prohibits him from wearing the National Team shirt

Close


Close

Colombia

Colombia.

Colombia.

It happened with the renowned German Dominic Fabian Wolf.

Dominic Fabian Wolf, renowned German influencer, received a strong blow. His love for Colombia He has always proclaimed it, but this time the news was not the best.

A few hours ago, Wolf received a communication that saddened them, because in the statement he said that he could not wear the Selecció Colombia shirt in his content. (Mourning in the Colombian women’s team: Jorelyn Carabalí’s brother is murdered) (‘The real reason’: Jorelyn Carabalí’s family speaks after the murder of her brother)

See also  Incredible: he asked for marriage and was slapped at a baseball game, video

The reason

“I have been leaving the name of Colombia high for many years and I have always loved the national team shirt, which, as I understood it, not only represents Colombian soccer, but also Colombian culture,” he said in a video. .

And I add: “If I do not remove these videos, they told me that they are going to initiate legal actions against me.”

Wolf was respectful of the decision, noting that he will remove the videos that spawned the letter.

“In order not to get into legal problems in Colombia, I already removed these videoswhich I did with a lot of effort together with my work team”, he commented.

Finally, he said: “How about this? How does this make me feel? You know how much work there is behind all these videos that I had to download to avoid legal problems, I feel like when you help someone for many years without asking nothing in return and it comes to you at the end to punch you in the face”.
(Jorelyn Carabalí leaves a heartbreaking message for the death of her brother)

See also  Bernardeschi and the new life in Canada: "Now I feel lighter. Juve? Can they win the Scudetto"

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Unusual #Colombian #Football #Federation #prohibits #wearing #National #Team #shirt

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Netflix testing game streaming via “limited” beta

Netflix testing game streaming via "limited" beta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result