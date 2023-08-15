Unusual: Colombian Football Federation prohibits him from wearing the National Team shirt

Dominic Fabian Wolf, renowned German influencer, received a strong blow. His love for Colombia He has always proclaimed it, but this time the news was not the best.

A few hours ago, Wolf received a communication that saddened them, because in the statement he said that he could not wear the Selecció Colombia shirt in his content.

The reason

“I have been leaving the name of Colombia high for many years and I have always loved the national team shirt, which, as I understood it, not only represents Colombian soccer, but also Colombian culture,” he said in a video. .

And I add: “If I do not remove these videos, they told me that they are going to initiate legal actions against me.”

Wolf was respectful of the decision, noting that he will remove the videos that spawned the letter.

“In order not to get into legal problems in Colombia, I already removed these videoswhich I did with a lot of effort together with my work team”, he commented.

Finally, he said: “How about this? How does this make me feel? You know how much work there is behind all these videos that I had to download to avoid legal problems, I feel like when you help someone for many years without asking nothing in return and it comes to you at the end to punch you in the face”.

