Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Unusual case: fan inherits his assets to Neymar in a will

June 27, 2023
Neymar, on Monday at the Ballon d’Or gala.

The news was known in Brazil.

neymar continues on vacation and while enjoying them in Brazil an unusual fact was known, because an amateur inherited his property to the star, as if he did not have it.

According to what was known, the hncha took his will to the notary 9 of the capital of Rio Grande do Sul.

(Shakira tells what was the most difficult moment of her break with Gerard Piqué)
(Shakira: shocking story about her children after separation from Gerard Piqué)

He said that he had health problems and that he did it because he highly appreciated the PSG striker.

“I like Neymar, I identify a lot with him. I also suffer from defamation and the relationship he has with his father reminds me a lot of mine with mine, who has already passed away. But, above all, I know that he is not a gold digger, something a bit rare nowadays,” he said.

And he added: “I am almost 31 years old, I am not in very good health and, therefore, I really saw that I have no one to leave my things in case I lose them.”

The last

A girl steals Neymar’s heart from now on. The Brazilian soccer player and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, who is five months pregnant, revealed the news at a lavish meeting organized at the mansion of the Brazilian international on the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

Neymar and Fernanda Campos.

Photo:

AFP, Screenshot YouTube Fernanda Campos

The couple revealed the sex of the baby in a video posted on social networks in which they showed all the preparations for the “revelation tea” and details of the couple such as the fact that Neymar wore a pink stocking and a blue one for give atmosphere to the celebration in the midst of expectation.

(Video: Unusual! Player is stabbed by a fan who invades the field)
(Nairo Quintana and his brutal training: he climbed seven ports!)

Sports

