At each beginning of the year, it is usually news who were the first babies and their stories. It is a tradition that knows no borders and this time an unusual event occurred in Atacamá, Chile.
The first baby born in the Copiapó hospital was called Griezmann Mbappe. The Parents turned out to be soccer fans and gave it this unusual name in honor of French stars.
“Congratulations. We greet Griezmann Mbappé with much affection, first baby to be born at @hospitalcopiapo in 2022. A big hug for him and his mother Teodora for the arrival of their son, who was born this Saturday 1/1 at 9:09 pm, weighed 3064 grams and measured 50 cm ” , was the official publication.
It didn’t take long for the story to go viral and toured the world. Users on social networks could not believe this decision and there was no shortage of memes. The critics also appeared, since they imagined what was going to happen to that baby when he was growing up.
Comrades in the France team, we still don’t know if the players know about this story. Surely they heard crazy fanatics in their races, but it will be difficult to match what happened in Chile.
