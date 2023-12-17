The selection of Colombia went from less to more to defeat this Saturday 2-3 against

Mexico in a friendly match The Angels with which both teams concluded the 2023 season.

In a duel in which the two teams played without their main figures, Andrés Reyes, Roger Martínez and Carlos Gómez converted by the Colombians who shook off a 2-0 deficit. For Mexico they scored Omar Govea and Guillermo Martínez.



(Colombia once again overcame Mexico and closed the year with a new victory)(Michael Schumacher: they make an unusual revelation about his current state of health)

Colombia had possession of the ball 53-47 in their favor in the first half, in which the Mexicans seemed disconnected at times.

Andrés Reyes finished off a dangerous header in the third minute and Daniel Ruiz He finished off a pass from Roger Martínez, in the two most dangerous plays of the South Americans and Jordan Cortizo crashed the ball into the goal and let the advantage go for Mexico.

Strong fights

But the unfortunate note of the game was the fights between the fans. The unusual thing is that it was among the Colombians themselves. before, during and after the game.

Clashes broke out outside the stadium and the crisis worsened in the stands, so the authorities had to intervene.

There were several videos that circulated on social networks of the brutal fights between fans, but the authorities have not issued a statement about the results.

Apparently, the fight originated between fans of the America of Cali and Bucaramanga. Some people were arrested and knives were seized from them.

(Colombia National Team: 2023 was the year of the team's resurrection)

Sports