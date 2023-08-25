Home page World

From: Eva Burghardt

Split

There is a special bridge in Gelsenkirchen. © S. Ziese/imago

The Grimberg sickle runs in a semicircle over the Rhine-Herne Canal. The bridge was awarded for its unusual construction and inspires people.

Gelsenkirchen – In a semicircle it leads over the Rhine-Herne Canal: the Grimberger Sichel in Gelsenkirchen (NRW). The 153 meter long bridge is part of the Erzbahntrasse, a cycle route over a former railway line. For some Gelsenkirchen residents, it is the “most beautiful bridge in the whole world.” reports wa.de.

This bridge in Gelsenkirchen received an award

It spans the Rhine-Herne Canal on the western edge of Grimberg Harbor and connects the Erzbahn route to the Emscher Park cycle path. The unusual shape of the bridge, which is held by a 45 meter high steel pylon, also attracted attention beyond Gelsenkirchen and is considered a technical masterpiece: it received the European Steel Bridges Award in 20210. The prize is awarded every two years by the European Convention for Constructional Steelwork (ECCS) for creative and exceptional steel bridges.

In addition to the semicircle with which the bridge in Gelsenkirchen-Bismarck leads over the Rhine-Herne Canal, it offers visitors a spectacular view: From here you have a good view of the ZOOM adventure world in Gelsenkirchen.

Bridge over the Rhine-Herne Canal is one of the longest pedestrian bridges in the world

The bridge was officially opened in 2009 and at 153 meters is one of the longest pedestrian bridges in the world. 600 cubic meters of concrete and 400 tons of steel were used for the construction. According to the Chamber of Architects of North Rhine-Westphalia, 465 meters of rope were used for the suspension construction. The bridge was therefore designed by the engineers at Schlaich Bergermann and Partner.

The Grimberger sickle in Gelsenkirchen ► The bridge called Grimberger Sichel or Grimberg Bridge was built in 2009. ► The curved pedestrian and cycle path bridge spans the Rhine-Herne Canal on the western edge of Grimberg Harbour. See also Inflation preview was 0.69% in March, says IBGE ►It leads in a semicircle over the river and is 153 meters long. ►The suspension bridge is held by a 45 meter high steel pylon. ►600 cubic meters of concrete and 400 tons of steel were used during construction. ►The Grimberger sickle is one of several Bridges in Gelsenkirchen that are worth a visit.

For the people of Gelsenkirchen, the Gremberger Sichel is one of the most popular places in the city. City marketing in Gelsenkirchen recently named it a tour tip and wrote on Facebook: “It’s a crazy feeling to ride a bike over the Grimberger Sichel!” That’s popular. A user reports that he recently drove along there: “It’s beautiful on the canal.” Another is sure that the Grimberger Sichel is the “most beautiful bridge in the whole world”. (ebu)