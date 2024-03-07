A rarely seen case occurred in recent days in the Vinalopó Interclub Tournament. The Celad (Spanish Commission for the Fight against Doping in Sports) announced his presence when the sixth test was being run in Alicante (Spain) and more than half of the runners decided to withdraw.

The events occurred after the announcement of anti-doping tests at the end of the race in Villena, what the organizers did not count on is that 130 of the 182 cyclists participating in the test decided to withdraw. “The numbers are clear, of the 182 runners registered, only 52 reached the finish line,” the portal revealed. Cycle 21.

The rider Álvaro Marzá, who came in second place in the race, denounced on his social networks that several of his rivals, faced with rumors of doping tests, were punctured, or made other types of excuses to clarify their retirement.

Anti-doping laboratory. Photo:Private file Share

“Anti-doping control in Villena = punctures and withdrawals. It is not a mathematical formula, it is pure reality. Let's see if they take measures, this is a pure joke. By the way, I have passed the control. Third thing that happened,” he said.

“We all know who goes and who doesn't. It's not the first time he's done it, but in this race he was in the leading quartet and then he disappears. We're already fed up with these exhibitions and that when there are controls, curiously, the same ones as always are not finish the races to avoid control, but of course without evidence we cannot accuse, but everything is very evident. Last year one of them left the road and went through the mountains to avoid entering the finish line and avoid the anti-doping agents They could carry out the control. That's how sad…”, said another of the participants.

For its part, the organization issued a long statement in which it was against such doping practices: “The Vinalopó Interclubs Tournament is proud to be an event that defends clean and fair cycling. We are committed to the fight against doping and “We believe it is essential to maintain the integrity of the sport and protect the health of cyclists.”

Why are we against doping?

Doping is a trap that gives cyclists who use it an unfair advantage over those who compete fairly. Not only is it disrespectful to the sport and its values, but it can also have serious consequences for the health of cyclists who dope.

What measures do we take to prevent doping?

The Vinalopó Interclub Tournament adheres to the strict anti-doping rules of the International Cycling Union (UCI). All participants in the event are subject to random drug testing, both before and after the race. These controls are organized and controlled by CELAD (Spanish Commission for the Fight against Doping in Sports).

What message do we want to convey?

We want to send a clear message to all cycling participants and fans: doping has no place in our sport. We support cyclists who compete fairly and honestly and are determined to protect the integrity of cycling.

What can you do?

If you share our commitment to clean cycling, we encourage you to join us in the fight against doping. You can do it:

Informing you about anti-doping rules and the consequences of doping.

Reporting any suspicious activity you may observe.

Supporting cyclists who compete fairly and honestly.

Together, we can make cycling a cleaner and fairer sport for everyone.

