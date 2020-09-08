Pairs of socks, footwear, a ball … and that is it. Welcome to Germany, for the primary worldwide match between bare gamers! This match pitted two nice footballing nations, the Netherlands and Germany. “That is the very first worldwide match with utterly bare gamers. My dream could be to have the ability to play any such match in England. However, with the Covid-19, it is nonetheless difficult and it is already good to do it in Germany”, explains Michael, participant of the German group.

This nudity on the bottom is used to fight manufacturers, sponsors and all of the abuses of soccer. “The 2022 World Cup will happen in Qatar, we now know that all the things revolves round cash. Soccer is sick of its enterprise and that’s the reason I organized this match bare”, says Gerrit Starzwewski, artist and match organizer.

Learn additionally