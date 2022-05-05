Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attended the court to release more testimonies so that the legal authorities can decide before the accusation of defamation against the actor. However, the magistrates present were very surprised when the actress showed a sound of 2014 that would show an unusual attitude in Johnny Depp.

As is known, the renowned Hollywood figures have been in the middle of a legal dispute since April 11, 2022, the date on which the trial began in which Depp sued his ex-partner for 50 million dollars, in Virginia. , USA.

What did Amber Heard say?

According to the American model, this audio was recorded on a plane going from Boston to Los Angeles. In it, “Depp howling like an animal” would be heard, according to the statements issued by the also actress, collected by the New York Post, who also stated that, on this trip, her ex-partner hit her and kicked her in the back for maintaining a friendship with James Franco.

“He didn’t hurt my face, I just felt embarrassed that he did that to me in front of others,” she said; and he commented on the insults that he had her alleged aggressor towards her. “I heard that Depp then locked himself in the bathroom and passed out,” he explained in the middle of the room, and indicated that it was for this reason that he decided to document how the events of that day happened, because “he knew that Johnny would not remember what he had done.” .

However, she assures that “on that occasion nobody said anything, nobody did anything. You could hear a pin drop… I felt so embarrassed (…) and what’s more embarrassing, I didn’t know what to do about it.”

In the trial, the defenses of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ruled on the fight that occurred on March 8, 2015. Photo: Daily Mail

Accusations of Jhonny Depp, according to Amber Heard

Around that year, Amber and James were filming the movie “The Adderall diaries”, in which there were romantic scenes. “He hated James Franco. He was accusing me of having a thing with him in the past ever since we filmed ‘Pineapple Express’ with him,” Heard said.

Amber Heard and her friendship with James Franco. Photo: Instagram.

On the other hand, the actress also recounted a moment of terror after the 2014 Met Gala, in which Depp would have hit her and broken her nose upon returning to the hotel. “At the Met Gala, he was accusing me of flirting with a woman. We went back to the hotel room, she pushed me and I grabbed her collarbone. I remember she threw a bottle at me, she missed, and it hit the chandelier (…) we were fighting, he is bigger than me. She hit me. I remember that her nose was swollen, red, ”she sentenced.