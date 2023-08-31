Canada has issued an alert for its LGBT citizens planning to travel to the US.

Anti-LGBT protests in the United States have multiplied by 30 in recent years if the comparison is made with 2017, while legislative movements to restrict the rights of the collective are on the rise.

The Canadian Foreign Ministry warned that some state laws may affect its citizens when they travel to the neighboring country, although it did not specify which ones.

Those kinds of warnings from the Canadian government are usually reserved for countries like Uganda, Russia or Egypt.

Laws Affecting LGBT People

“Some states have imposed laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ people. Check relevant local laws and policies”, can be seen on the Global Affairs Canada travel advisories page.

2SLGBTQI+ is the term widely used in Canada for people who consider themselves to be of two spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, or another gender identity not listed here.

A spokesman for the Foreign Ministry pointed out that there are laws in the US that are directed against the transgender community.

“Since the beginning of 2023, certain states in the US have passed laws that prohibit drag performances and restrict the transgender community’s access to gender-affirming care and participation in sporting events,” he told the network. Canadian public news outlet CBC News.

republican states

In March, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed laws banning drag performances in front of children and restricting transgender youth’s access to medical treatment.

A couple of months later, the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, signed executive orders prohibiting children from undergoing gender transition treatments, or attending drag events, as well as imposed restrictions on the use of pronouns in the classroom. class.

Hundreds of similar LGBT-related regulations have been proposed in Republican-led states in the US.

The Campaign for Human Rights, the largest support group for the LGBT community in the US, said in June that the group faces an emergency situation in that country, since states continue to pass laws aimed at their against.

When asked why the travel recommendations were updated, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told the press that the government has hired experts “to look carefully around the world and monitor where there are particular risks for groups specific to Canadians.

But Freeland declined to comment when asked if the US government had been consulted before updating the advisory.

