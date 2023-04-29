Unusual accident of the River Plate bus in Tucumán

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The River Plate bus after the accident
The team plays this Friday against Atlético Tucumán in the Argentine League.
The bus that was supposed to transport the River Plate squad to the stadium for their match against Atlético Tucumán this Friday, in the Argentine League, suffered an unusual accident.
The vehicle, which was parked in front of the hotel where River was concentrating before the game against Atlético Tucumán, rolled over and took away a car and several motorcycles and bicycles.
The first versions of the accident suggest that the bus driver forgot to activate the handbrake, for which the vehicle was disengaged and for this reason it rolled.
🚨 CRASHED THE RIVER MICRO IN TUCUMAN
The bus that will take the River players to the stadium would have been stopped without a handbrake and caused an accident. no injuriespic.twitter.com/VrnKMLAzrd
— Diario Ole (@DiarioOle) April 28, 2023
The bus was empty at the time of the accident, like the other vehicles, so the event did not leave anyone injured.
For now, the match schedule has not undergone any changes: It is still scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Colombia time, with transmission by ESPN and Star+.
News in development.
