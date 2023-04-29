Saturday, April 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Unusual accident of the River Plate bus in Tucumán

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Unusual accident of the River Plate bus in Tucumán


close

River Plate bus

The River Plate bus after the accident

The River Plate bus after the accident

The team plays this Friday against Atlético Tucumán in the Argentine League.

The bus that was supposed to transport the River Plate squad to the stadium for their match against Atlético Tucumán this Friday, in the Argentine League, suffered an unusual accident.

See also  Mark Sheehan, guitarist and founder of The Script has died. He was 46 years old

The vehicle, which was parked in front of the hotel where River was concentrating before the game against Atlético Tucumán, rolled over and took away a car and several motorcycles and bicycles.

The first versions of the accident suggest that the bus driver forgot to activate the handbrake, for which the vehicle was disengaged and for this reason it rolled.

The bus was empty at the time of the accident, like the other vehicles, so the event did not leave anyone injured.

For now, the match schedule has not undergone any changes: It is still scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Colombia time, with transmission by ESPN and Star+.

News in development.
SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Unusual #accident #River #Plate #bus #Tucumán

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Reader’s Opinion | Finnish food can be exported to the world

Reader's Opinion | Finnish food can be exported to the world

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result