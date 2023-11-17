Formula 1 has broken several barriers by moving its show to Las Vegas. There have been many who have raised their voices questioning that the so-called Sin City is one of the places on the calendar.

Now they will have a new reason, since the street circuit of this picturesque city in the state of Nevada brought an unpleasant surprise to the organization, especially to one of the drivers, Carlos Sainz.



A few minutes after starting the first free practice session, at midnight, a roar was heard as the Spaniard’s Ferrari passed through the straight of the Strip, and as it advanced on the track it began to lose speed to the point of stopping. Immediately, the authorities raised the red flag, which interrupted all scheduled activity.

Sáinz has raced for Toro Rosso, Renault, McLaren and Ferrari.

The investigations concluded that Sainz’s car was hit by a protruding manhole cover, and that caused breaks in the floor of the car.

The organizers later announced that, for security reasons, the first of the two sessions of the night would not be resumed, which caused great disappointment among fans on this urban circuit located on the famous Strip, the avenue of the main casinos.

Practice 1 of the Las Vegas GP is suspended due to the lifting of a drain cover that impacts the engine and damages Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari car. The Spaniard is also penalized for the race by 10 places for changing the engine…these are the images from different angles pic.twitter.com/kik2E6vCNc — Heder Saldaña™ (@hederzona3) November 17, 2023

The inspection determined that “it was the concrete frame around a manhole cover that failed,” the police said. International Automobile Federation (FIA) it’s a statement. “Now we have to check all the other manhole covers, which will take some time,” she added.

Finally, the activity resumed after 2 in the morning and ended well into the early morning, around 4.

Until the interruption of training, Charles Leclerc, Sainz Jr.’s Ferrari teammate, set the fastest lap (1:40.909), in the return of Formula 1 to Las Vegas after the two previous races in 1981 and 1982.

Ferarri, upset by the sanction against Carlos Sainz

The Italian team said they were checking the damage caused to Sainz’s car. Team director Frederic Vasseur complained about the situation: “We have completely damaged the monocoque, the engine and the battery. “It is simply unacceptable.”

Frenchman Esteban Ocon’s Alpine car was also damaged and the team was forced to replace the vehicle’s chassis.

Sainz’s misfortune did not end with the accident, since later received a penalty from the organizers.

Sáinz started the French Grand Prix from the back of the grid.

The breaks in the car forced the team to replace parts, including the battery. And this caused it to exceed the maximum allowed by the regulations. Consequently, he received a penalty of 10 positions on the starting grid, something that Ferrari officials tried to avoid by considering that it had not been his fault.

But after reviewing the request and listening to the statements of the Maranello team, the stewards of the Las Vegas Grand Prix confirmed the sanction for having installed its third battery.

With information from La Nación de Argentina (GDA).

