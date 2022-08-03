Surgeon Kolyshev said that appendicitis can be disguised as other diseases

Head of the Center for New Surgical Technologies of the Federal State Biophysical Center named after Burnazyan, Candidate of Medical Sciences Ilya Kolyshev in an interview with Ura.ru uncovered the unusual ability of appendicitis to disguise itself as a number of other diseases. Its symptoms can be similar to those of gastritis, acute stomach ulcers, pancreatitis, inflammation of the gallbladder, and infectious diseases, he explained.

“Appendicitis in the old days was called the monkey of all diseases, because it looks like a huge number of sores and, first of all, infectious diseases. Also, for a long time, banal appendicitis was often confused with salmonellosis, yersiniosis, even with some form of plague. At the moment, it can be confused with the same infectious diseases that I named, ”the specialist said.

He noted that sometimes there are cases of atypical manifestations of appendicitis, similar to acute gastritis or stomach ulcers. In addition, it can masquerade as acute pancreatitis or acute cholecystitis, less often cause dysuria, in which a person often wants to go to the toilet, the doctor added. Kolyshev emphasized that even despite the atypical manifestations of appendicitis, ambulance specialists have enough experience to determine it in a patient.

Earlier, gastroenterologist Sergei Cheremushkin said that in case of acute pain in the abdomen, it is impossible to delay contacting doctors. According to him, this symptom may indicate peritonitis, appendicitis, perforation of a hollow organ, acute pancreatitis or other life-threatening disease.