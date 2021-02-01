Fabian Gandon, mayor of Puerto Pirámides in Chubut, generated controversy on social networks by inaugurate a sign on the road together with municipal and national officials, and show it on Twitter.

“Today, together with the Secretary of Tourism, the National Deputy @NachoTorresCH (Ignacio Torres), the Councilor @maruedominguez (Maru Domínguez), we inaugurate the new Puerto Pirámides poster on National Route 3,” he wrote.

He accompanied the tweet with two photos. One, of the aforementioned poster that indicates that 80 kilometers away is your town and the attraction that each season attracts thousands of tourists in the Valdés Peninsula: the whales. The other image is of him and the officials who accompanied him, with the poster in the background.

The fact was worth harsh criticism on social media. The user @ireinabatata asked him “not to join a cartel.”

“You are for more, much more, you are the only opposition that we have against these nefarious ones. We are going for more important news and that push more towards a better country. Really,” the post completed.

Gandón, from Together for Change and community chief since December 2019, replied and justified his actions with another tweet.

“We did not militate a cartel, that poster was white, faded by the sun for years due to the neglect of the previous government. Today we are rebuilding Puerto Pirámides and that it’s just a symbol. Greetings, “said the mayor.

“What kind of civic degeneration leads you to advertise that they put up a poster with the taxes of people who do not have pavement, running water, sewers and quality health”, wrote the user @mascobronca.

Fabián Gandon’s tweet justifying his actions.

Another (@racandmorty) ironically: “What a progressive country. Don’t forget to tell us when they fix the floating toilet, photo with chinstrap using”.

“We have about 500,000 pesos a month in salary between the 3 of us and they take a photo opening a poster. Don’t they have a friend who tells them not to be ashamed?”, Published @estebanlaplata, another of the many who complained about the propaganda of the Mayor.

There were also some who came out to support the communal chief and showed a familiar face from the crack.

The user @GabyBellazzi, for example, wrote: “I am very moved by the people of the PJ making fun of a poster (which has a meaning that they do not know) considering that Cristina opened the same tap twice that did not work“.

On the same day the poster was inaugurated, Gandón hosted the PRO Congress of the province of Chubut in Puerto Pirámides.

LP