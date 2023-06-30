Home page politics

From: Christian Fuller

With Digital Pact I, billions were put into tablets and laptops (symbol image) © Westend61/IMAGO

Without Digital Pact II, the educational republic is wasting taxes, complains Verena Pausder. The entrepreneur calls for further training – and “a kind of app store for schools”.

Ms. Pausder, what’s actually so bad if the soon-to-be-expired 6.5 billion digital pact doesn’t get a successor?

That would not only be an indictment of our education system, but also a waste of taxpayers’ money. I get emails every day from schools that there is equipment there but no one can really use it, because there is no corresponding further training and there is a lack of staff. No one is there to maintain and operate them. Many teachers do not know which software they can use or are busy with regular school operations. There is therefore a great danger that we will go nowhere with a hardware offensive with Digital Pact I. We have now invested billions in tablets and laptops – and it would be irresponsible if there is no Digital Pact II now. Otherwise we will leave investment ruins behind.

You compare it to a motorway bridge that stands around in the landscape without a motorway. But to use a tablet, I don’t need excavators and tar machines, just a push of a button to turn it on.

Yes, one thinks. But turning it on is not enough. The aim should be to enable children to follow individual learning paths in tablet classes, to make history lessons clearer or to teach mathematics in such a way that the individual abilities of the child can be addressed. Think of the 200,000 students who came from Ukraine. You could use the devices to simultaneously translate the lessons with DeepL. In this way, children could take part in the lessons right from the start without there having to be a translator in every class. But all of this requires system administration and the training of our teachers. Otherwise the devices are lying around lost in the area.

School: Do not play off starting opportunities and the digital pact against each other

The Digital Pact has not only brought advances in digital end devices. Pupil access to learning management systems and school clouds increased more in the first corona phase than the use of TikTok.

Of course, Digital Pact I was also about learning management systems. But only because Corona was and the school clouds were the communication tool between school and students were. That had little to do with digital education. But if you now look at the funding pots, it becomes clear how urgently the Digital Pact II is needed: The money for the hardware is increasingly coming to the schools – but the half billion for IT administrators is still largely untouched. This is also due to the planning uncertainty of the schools.

They are demanding fresh money, although the first digital pact with its supplementary programs has not yet been exhausted.

The digitization of our schools is not a flash in the pan, but a long-term project. If the follow-up digital pact doesn’t come now, in two or three years we’ll be collecting all the devices from the schools again. Because nobody has used them and they are outdated. That would then be proof for the die-hards: “We made the digital pact, but nothing has changed. Nobody needs it anyway!”

Can you understand that the BMBF says: First the start opportunities program with grants for schools in difficult situations – then comes the digital pact?

No, that is not acceptable. We need equal opportunities and digitization. This means that the starting opportunities program and the Digital Pact II must not be played off against each other. Both programs are in the coalition agreement. It was agreed that there should be a second and less bureaucratic digital pact.

An app store for schools and teachers

What is in the coalition agreement is only optional with the war against Ukraine.

Especially in this war situation, digital educational opportunities are even more important, for example to better integrate the children from Ukraine. Development Aid Minister Svenja Schulze recently said very eloquently that she is willing to take a back seat at the expense of her own budget – because the money shouldn’t be saved in either social affairs or education. Education is our future. We are currently spending hundreds of billions of euros on all sorts of things – but the schools should save? At a moment when the IGLU study shows us that a quarter of fourth graders cannot read well enough and that we are below average when it comes to using digital media in an international comparison? No, the schools also need a turning point. You need the funds urgently.

For what exactly? What must now be in the Digital Pact II, Mrs. Pausder?

Digital teacher training, system administration and ideally some kind of app store for the schools.

What is this App Store supposed to do?

It contains all the software that schools are allowed to use. In an app store – or whatever you want to call it – teachers should be able to filter and find what can be used in the respective federal state, preferably sorted by grade level, subject and skills. So that not every teacher has to rummage through the thicket of offers themselves. Then the headmasters – who get a budget for it! – choose whether they prefer to use this or that program at their school. Training is just as important. I don’t understand why teachers aren’t allowed to use the many offers of a platform like Fobizz across the board.

Your demand for IT administrators is absolutely correct. But there is no program that better demonstrates the snail-like nature of education policy. The admin program only started to gain momentum almost three years after it was advertised.

Then we just have to do something unconventional. Why not a system administrator alliance for business? Companies lend their admins to local schools for one day a month free of charge. We should go down pragmatic entrepreneurial paths – otherwise it won’t go down well with the children of the next 10 to 20 years.

Digital federal headquarters should pacify the federal and state governments

Who is to blame for the fact that the digital pact is hanging in the air?

Bureaucracy and federal-state wrangling. It’s like in kindergarten when the children fight over building blocks in the sandbox. Because the doesn’t come to the education summit, I’ll get back at him with the digital pact. We can do better.

And how can we do this better?

In my opinion, there is no central coordination office that will be responsible for future digital education issues – and sort them in such a way that there is no friction between the federal and state governments every time. The coalition agreement states on page 14: “We will examine the establishment of a Federal Center for Digital Education”. So my question would be: who does it? Who checks this? What conclusion did he or she come to?

What should this federal agency do?

It makes a clear division of responsibilities between the federal and state governments. The Federal Agency certifies software, qualifies system administrators, and may even set up an academy for admins; she says which portals can be used for teacher training. And it defines a uniform access procedure for the funds – so that we don’t get 16 different regulations for one and the same digital package. This central office ensures that responsibility is not endlessly shifted back and forth between the federal and state governments. Otherwise everyone loses in the end. The children and the teachers – and especially our future viability.