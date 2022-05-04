TSE decided that parties will be able to use remaining amounts, by including a Constitutional Amendment device on the subject

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) unanimously authorized, this Tuesday (3.May.2022), that parties use in the following elections the resources not applied from the minimum gender quota of previous years.

The rule establishes a minimum use of 5% of Party Fund resources in the creation and maintenance of programs to promote and disseminate women’s political participation.

The Court included part of the EC 117/2022 (Constitutional Amendment) in resolution which deals with the finances and accounting of political parties. The amendment was enacted in April of this year, and grants amnesty to parties that did not fulfill the minimum quota of resources or that did not allocate the minimum values ​​of gender and race in elections held before the publication of the rule.

The amendment provides that the parties can use, in subsequent elections, the resources that have not been invested in the gender quota, or that the application of the money has not been recognized by the Electoral Justice. It also prohibits condemnation on the subject in the accountability processes of parties from previous years and that have not yet been finalized by April 5, 2022, the date of publication of the standard.

The EC includes in the constitutional text electoral law rules determining the application of minimum percentages of Party Fund resources in women’s campaigns and programs aimed at their participation in politics. It established the application, in women’s campaigns, of at least 30% of the money from the FEFC (Special Fund for Campaign Financing) and the portion of the Party Fund destined for elections.

The decision of the TSE was taken in analysis of the request of DEM, MDB and PSDB. The acronyms asked the TSE to use the remaining amounts from the Party Fund transfers related to the gender quota in the 2022 elections. The parties argued that the covid-19 pandemic would have made compliance with the quota unfeasible.

The rapporteur of the case, Minister Sérgio Banhos, had voted against the parties’ demand. The process began to be analyzed during a virtual session in December 2021. He was accompanied by ministers Edson Fachin and Ricardo Lewandowski. Minister Carlos Horbach disagreed.

The trial resumed during a virtual session in March. On the occasion, Minister Alexandre de Moraes asked for a view — more time to analyze the process. By disclosing his vote this Tuesday (May 3), the magistrate voted to include the content of EC 117 in the TSE rules. He was accompanied by the rapporteur, who reformulated his vote, and by the other magistrates.