D.he vaccine against Corona is available, but the way the drug into the upper arms of the republic is increasingly proving to be a problem. The latest figures from the Federal Ministry of Health and the Robert Koch Institute showed how big it is. Accordingly, a total of almost 8.8 million doses of the three vaccines currently available in the European Union were delivered up to and including Monday. However, only just under 2.2 million people have already received both vaccinations, which are necessary for the greatest possible protection.

Reinhard Bingener Political correspondent for Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Bremen based in Hanover. Stefan Locke Correspondent for Saxony and Thuringia based in Dresden.

If you add the 4.2 million people who have only received the first injection so far, 6.4 million doses of the vaccines delivered have already been administered. That sounds like good values, but isn’t something missing? What remains is in fact a good 2.4 million cans, which are currently in stockpile and for which there are probably more than enough willing buyers in the general population.

But the vaccine just won’t flow. According to the official figures, it is roughly a million cans from Astra-Zeneca and Biontech and almost half a million cans from Moderna. Even if each vaccination center were to set aside half of the stored doses for the necessary second vaccinations, mathematically 1.2 million people could be immunized in one fell swoop. The federal states, which are responsible for the implementation of the vaccinations, have been pushing a mountain of this magnitude for more than a week – without there having been any signs of a quick solution so far. Especially the vaccines from Moderna and Astra-Zeneca are lying around in many places; So far, only 27 or 35 percent of the vaccine doses delivered could be administered nationwide.

The demand has long been loud that the vaccination centers should open their doors immediately to all those willing to vaccinate – before more vaccine is lying around unused in view of further expected deliveries. In the past few days, the federal states have therefore at least opened their centers to those eligible for vaccination in priority group two. There are four groups in total, three with different priorities and then the rest of the group.

According to the latest federal vaccination ordinance, the group includes two people between the ages of 70 and 80 as well as patients after an organ transplant or with certain diseases such as diabetes and cancer. This also includes contact persons for pregnant women and those in need of care, certain medical staff and employees in daycare centers, elementary and special needs schools. Police and law enforcement officers as well as residents of refugee shelters can also be vaccinated. The list makes it clear that group two is “extremely large”, as a spokeswoman for the Thuringian Ministry of Health says.

Is it enough just to keep watching the demand?

In Erfurt it was therefore decided to subdivide this group into three subgroups. The first sub-category now includes doctors with close patient contact such as general practitioners, dentists and ear, nose and throat doctors, as well as employees in health authorities and smear centers. Teachers and employees in kindergartens, elementary and special schools are also right at the top. Police officers, patients with certain pre-existing conditions and contact persons have to wait a little longer. The situation is completely different in the neighboring countries of Bavaria and Saxony.

There they consider an internal differentiation to be hardly feasible and have decided to open up the whole of group two. “We will monitor the demand and offer vaccination options to other groups of people as soon as possible,” said Saxony’s Minister of Health Petra Köpping (SPD).