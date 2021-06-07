Are there any consequences for Health Minister Spahn? Unusable masks should be distributed to people with disabilities or the homeless, according to a report. He defends himself against the allegations.

Berlin – Health Minister * Jens Spahn (CDU *) again defended himself against allegations from the SPD and the opposition to allegedly inferior FFP2 masks for people with disabilities and the homeless. “Incidentally, it was an idea of ​​the Ministry of Labor * itself to distribute masks with a special contingent to the homeless and integration aid,” said Spahn on Monday in Berlin before the CDU leadership consulted.

Spahn defends himself against mask allegations: All was checked

He explained that it is crucial that everything the government does with masks that are safe and protect against infection. Exactly then, all masks that were distributed were checked.

In the same way, millions of masks of the same type were distributed by the federal states last year and also offered protection. The masks for the homeless were also verifiably checked. Although they do not have EU certification, they are safe in terms of infection protection – “and that is the decisive factor”.

Unusable masks for the homeless? Spahn explains the background

Spahn said that millions of masks had been made available to hospitals, doctors and nursing staff. When masks were then available, this could have been expanded to include municipalities and districts – and also to facilities for integration and homeless assistance. “When the idea came up, we of course said: Sure, immediately and gladly.” Then we “looked together to see which masks would be suitable. And from our point of view, these were also the masks that guarantee infection protection. “

It was agreed to check these masks again for certain health and safety aspects, said Spahn. But it turned out that this would take months – “and we wanted quick help”. Therefore, in the end, FFP2 masks * were produced on behalf of the ministry in Germany and sent to the institutions. “I consider it normal government action that everyone takes a look together to see which masks we are now using, discusses it with one another and leads to a result. Everyone has to come to terms with the fact that one then portrays it that way, ”said the minister.

Spahn clearly rejects criticism of the SPD: “Says more about the state of the SPD”

Spahn also clearly rejected the SPD criticism. The SPD * is more likely to want to be government and opposition at the same time. He had the impression that it was like football: “If you can’t win an away game, then you at least kick your home team’s pitch.” This seems to be the policy of the SPD – “it doesn’t matter how you play Haunted the allegations are “. The SPD is willing to make people feel insecure. “All of this says more about the state of the SPD than about the quality of masks.” (Md with dpa)* Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

