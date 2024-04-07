Mathieu van der Poel has won Paris-Roubaix for the second year in a row. The Dutchman from Alpecin-Deceuninck took off alone 59 kilometers before the finish. He then extended his lead to a gap of almost three minutes.

Last week, Van der Poel won the Tour of Flanders after a solo of 45 kilometers. He now has six victories in so-called Monuments of cycling on his list of honors: he won the Tour of Flanders three times, Paris-Roubaix for the second time on Sunday and was the best in Milan-San Remo last year.

The 29-year-old Van der Poel, a member of a cycling family, will be at the start of the Amstel Gold Race next week, but has his sights set on Liège-Bastogne-Liège, a week later. (AP)