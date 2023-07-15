TV drivers Faisy and Mariana Echeverría would have had a fight verbal, during the recording of the program “Faisy Nights”, which is broadcast by Unicable, a channel owned by TelevisaUnivision. Apparently, Omar Pérez Reyes (real name of the also presenter of “Me caigo de risa”), 43 years old, he humiliated and insulted his partner, calling her “fat” and “crazy”.

An alleged member of the “Faisy Nights” staff told TVNotas magazine that during the recordings last Tuesday, Mariana Echeverria was very good, however, from one moment to another, apparently Faisy He “exploded” and was very rude to the Mexican actress and businesswoman. “As there was already a lot of friction between them every so often, he exploded, she was never rude or insulted him, he did cross the line, because they were arguing about everything.”

Said person ensures that Faisy, apparently, is very raised on Televisawith a attitude of arrogance and arrogance“the insults began, as Mariana is pregnant and very sensitive, she began to cry from the impotence she felt.”

The reason for the fight would have been for something that Faisy did not think when she was joking with Mariana Echeverría, “and there was a mega lawsuit, they even argued where he raised his voice at her, insulted her and called her crazy because of the hormones and that she was fat, that was what bothered Mariana the most, for which she felt humiliated, since she remembers that she brings up a subject regarding weight and add that she is expecting a baby.

Mariana Echeverriawife of Mexican soccer player Óscar Jiménez (currently the goalkeeper of Las Águilas del América), she went crying to her dressing room and several people from the production went to calm her down. The guests of the “Faisy Nights” program (Bárbara Islas, the Kairo group, José Manuel Lechuga and Caló) were taken aback by the fight they witnessed. “Faisy was already very upset and angry, he was on a divo plan, he scolded everyone and even the floor manager told him to lower two stripes to his attitude.”

After calming down, Mariana Echeverria He returned to the forum to continue with the recordings of the program. According to TV Notes, Faisy He did not admit his mistake. “For a long time It has been believed that he is the best conductor of Televisa And that’s why he behaves that way.”

