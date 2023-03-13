Untitled Goose Game was one of the best indie games of 2019, even considered by some to be one of the best titles of the year overall, but apparently not by Applethat has rejected the game on the Mac App Store twice for rather strange reasons.

The backstory was revealed a few days ago by Cabel Sasser, co-founder of the Panic teamwho reported why Untitled Goose Game never made it to the Apple store for Mac, despite strangely being available for that platform through Steam, Itch and the Epic Games Store.

According to Sasser, the Panic team had submitted Untitled Goose Game for certification on the Mac App Store but had been rejected because, according to Apple, it was not possible skip the credits of the game, evidently a mandatory function to comply with the rules.

The fact is that the game allows you to skip thanks, and the team explained to Apple that was enough hold down the spacebar to pass over. At that point, although the first hurdle had been resolved without even having actually encountered a problem, Apple imposed a further block on the publication.

This second stop imposed on Untitle Goose Game, however, did not have a clear explanation, so much so that Sasser did not specify better what happened. The fact is that, having reached the second refusal, the team considered it inappropriate to continue insisting and simply decided to publish the game on other platforms and not on the official Mac App Store.

Judging by the success achieved, it seems that it was Apple that lost the most. You can learn more about the game in our Untitled Goose Game review.