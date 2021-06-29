After the entry into force of a new restriction on the “passenger stocks” decreed by the Government, from Together for Change they came out with the top caps and described the measure as “untimely, arbitrary and Gildo Insfrán.”

The deputies of the UCR by MendozAlfredo Cornejo, Jimena Latorre and Luis Petri presented a draft resolution in Congress on Monday so that the closure of borders is canceled and reversed.

In a statement, they declared that the restriction was “ordered in an untimely and arbitrary manner on June 25”.

As they base, “the measure is unconstitutional in the form, as well as going against the constitutional rights that the State is obliged to guarantee “.

“Restricts, injures and alters the right of free movement”, They warned, while they assured that“ the consequences and effects that its current validity is producing must be considered and future damages“.

The opposition deputies refer to the measure that only allows 600 people to enter every 24 hours through the Ezeiza airport and Aeroparque.

The new quota imposed for returns to the country is intended to delay the arrival of the Delta variant, which was already classified as “of concern” due to its high contagion capacity and thus allow time for the advance of the vaccination campaign.

Cornejo, also president of the radicalism, wrote on his Twitter account that the measures are not unpleasant measures, as the head of Migrations, Florencia Carignano, had said, but rather they are “authoritarian”.

“They restrict your entry into the country only because of the terrible management of the pandemic. They say ‘order and control’ but they they are pure improvisation“continued Cornejo.

In another tweet, he insisted that the correct way “is to have a clear health policy and do not act Insfrán“, in reference to the isolation strategies of the governor of Formosa and government ally, Gildo Insfrán, questioned by human rights organizations.

“When they cut freedoms they are breaking the Constitution. An intelligent State is the one that controls effectively. The fool state only prohibits or restricts “, shot Cornejo.

Controls at the Ezeiza airport. Photo Luciano Thieberger.

The deputies urged in the statement to see “the results of the terrible administration of the pandemic carried out by the Government” that “leaves our country with highest number of deaths per million inhabitants“.

“Unconstitutionally, they opt for restriction and closure measures that will not be able to have a solution of continuity in the face of the damages that from the date of issuance of the measure it is causing,” they affirmed from Together for Change.

“Uselessness and inexperience”

For his part, Latorre added that the “prohibition and restriction” measures taken during the pandemic “should serve as learning and sufficient precedent so as not to make the same mistakes.”

“Once again do you plan to leave Argentines and Argentines stranded abroad, unprotected and without certainty of when or how they could return to their homes in the exercise of a fundamental right that the Government without guarantees is violating? ”, asked the deputy.

For Petri, the Government “shows again uselessness and inexperience preventing and limiting the return of Argentines from abroad “.

The decision to restrict flights due to the inability to effectively control those who arrive from Ezeiza shows the ineptitude and uselessness of the Government, an example of this is that they do not take into account that for ex. those who come from the US all return vaccinated. – Luis Petri (@luispetri) June 28, 2021

“You have to control income, test, isolate and vaccinate, that is the only solution against the pandemic, not restricting those, for example, who come to work or study and, in many cases, they come back even vaccinated“, he estimated.

As they analyzed, on the economic plane the restrictive measures “discourage new reservations and close opportunities for the entire tourism sector.”

Finally, they warned about the continuity of these measures over time. “Sustained measures that isolate our country from the world, no scientific basis sufficient and “that due to excess and abuse have lost legitimacy”, the statement described them at the end.

The initiative is accompanied by the deputies of the Juntos por el Cambio interblock, Gustavo Menna, Ximena García, Juan Martín, Federico Zamarbide, Soledad Carrizo, Jorge Enriquez, Cristian Ritondo, José Nuñez, Alicia Fregonese, Claudia Najul, Luis Pastori, Héctor Stefani ,, Ricardo Buryaile, Gerardo Cipolini and María Luján Rey, among others.

DS