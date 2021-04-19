The return of Luis Miguel, the series has put fans to inquire once again in his life and his career. To everyone’s surprise, Netflix announced that, for the premiere, viewers would be able to see the first two episodes of fiction.

Chapter 2 of the program not only gave more information about the whereabouts of Marcela Basteri, but how one of the most important themes of El sol de México’s career was produced.

Spoiler Warning

The version of the series tells us that the song was discovered by Patricio Robles, an employee of Hugo López, Luis Miguel’s manager. Realizing that the theme fits with the singer’s voice, Patricio approaches him, but is rejected by El sol.

On the verge of losing his job, Patricio asks Hugo to listen to the song: “This is going to work. I tell you not as your employee, but as an admirer of Luis Miguel ”.

Patricio discovered Until You Forget Me, a theme written by Juan Luis Guerra. Photo: Netflix

The song is also related to the search for Marcela Basteri. With the Mossad behind his case, Luis Miguel and Hugo talk. Without information that leads them to something certain, the artist realizes that he “must continue”, since it is something that his mother would have wanted.

After this scene, He not only records “Hasta que me perdón”, but also dedicates Aries, an album he released in 1993, to his mother.

Until they forget me, Luis Miguel

Jorge ‘El Burro’ Van Rankin’s version

According to Jorge Van Rankin, a close friend of Luis Miguel, in the program Members al aire last January, Juan Luis Guerra gave the song to El sol de México while visiting the home of Jaime Camil Sr.

The announcer revealed that the artist came to eat with them and while sitting on the stairs, he took a napkin on which he wrote Until You Forget Me.