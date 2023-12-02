Starting this Friday, December 1, public transport in Murcia will be free. It is the main measure that the city council has prepared to decongest traffic during the Christmas season, when traffic to the city increases, after weeks with more delays in the center. These are the answers to the main questions that users have.

How long will it be free?

Public transport will be free from this Friday, December 1, precisely one day after the end of the mobility works. The City Council has decided to start from the beginning of the month to coincide with the increase in customers in businesses due to the Christmas campaign. The free service will last until January 7, the day after Three Kings, which falls on a Sunday and will put an end to the festivities.

What transport does the measure affect?

The plan includes all means of public transportation in the municipality. The urban buses (the ‘coloraos’), those that connect the city with the districts (TMP), the tram and the recently launched tram, which from this Thursday covers line 26C: Plaza Circular-El Carmen-Health Sciences Campus (El Palmar).

Tram stop in Ronda de Levante.



Vicente Vicens / AGM





Yes, the public bicycle rental system will also be free during the same period, with the idea of ​​promoting the use of green lanes, which the mobility plan has deployed throughout the city. This service, MuyBici, received a necessary facelift in September: 600 new vehicles with a more compact and lighter design.

Is entry free or do I need any documents?

Admission is free, but not free. That is, you need to have a Tricolor Bonus, the card necessary to travel on public transport in the municipality of Murcia. This will be the safe conduct and a way to keep track of users. During these 38 days, trips will not be consumed, but it is mandatory to validate it when boarding the bus or tram. If not, it will be sanctioned.

In the case of MuyBici, users must register in the application and will be able to use the bicycle service at no cost for the duration of the campaign.

How is the Tricolor Bonus obtained and how much does it cost?

The Murcia City Council assures that the majority of regular users of public transport already have this voucher. Special vouchers such as student or large family vouchers can also be used, but the Campus Tram Bonus is not included. Those who do not yet have the Tricolor Bonus must purchase it at the price of one euro.

The card can be requested from the driver when boarding a bus or purchased at the tram displays. It can also be purchased at other points of sale of the concessionaire companies: the one on Avenida de la Libertad, the one in Plaza Camachos, at the Tranvía de Murcia offices in La Ladera and at the Abenarabi information point. It is recommended to bring cash because in some cases payment by card is not accepted.

The Tricolor Bonus necessary to travel on public transport.



Nacho García / AGM





Will lines or frequencies increase?

The tram will not increase the current frequencies, but the Murcia City Council has reinforced five of the bus lines to the most popular districts. They are 28 (Sangonera la Verde), 30 (Los Ramos), 31 (El Raal-Alquerías), 44 (Nonduermas-Espinardo) and 91 (Sangonera la Seca-Javalí Nuevo). Improving the 50 (Algezares and Cabezo de Torres) is also being studied.

A system with two on-demand bus lines in the afternoon or at night will also be implemented as a pilot test for two months. One will have the Alquerías-Llano de Brujas-Puente Tocinos-Murcia route. Now the second: Alquerías-Los Ramos-Torreagüera-Beniaján-Los Dolores-Murcia.

How can I check the lines and frequencies?

All the lines, plans and frequencies of public transport in the municipality can be consulted on the pages of each service. Murcia tramwith information in real time, Transport of Murcia and Districts and Murcia Transportwith all the information about ‘los coloraos’.

The idea is to alleviate traffic in the city of Murcia, which is going to experience an increase in traffic in the middle of weeks of adaptation to the changes in the mobility plan. According to the Murcia City Council, technical studies have calculated that the initiative will increase the use of public transport between 20% and 50%. The City Council trusts that this increase will decrease the use of private vehicles.

Travelers on the new tram, this Thursday.



Javier Carrión / AGM





How will the cost be offset?

Validating the Tricolor Voucher will be necessary to control the number of users who use public transport at no cost. In this way, it will be possible to calculate how much the concessionaires stop earning and, in turn, know how much they will have to be compensated. The Murcia City Council has already made estimates of the future disbursement, although it has not made them public.

Will there be other mobility measures?

Murcia City Council has prepared five measures to promote the use of public transport. They are those mentioned previously in this text: free bus and tram, MuyBici service also free of charge, reinforcement of five district lines, two new ones on demand and the tram.

Some measures are provisional, since the true revolution in public transport in the municipality will come with the new bus service concession, which will extend lines and frequencies to make the most of the new lanes. However, its launch is likely to occur after the summer of 2024.