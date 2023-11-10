If there’s one thing you really don’t want as a car enthusiast, it’s water damage. A person cannot live without it, but for a car it is practically a death sentence. Fortunately, the national government is on top of it and is thoroughly investigating whether cars in the Netherlands are not at risk from rising sea levels. Oh, and they also checked whether houses and residents are safe. Afterthought.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and the Delta Commissioner will not publish the final conclusions of the study until 2026, but they already have some initial experiences. For example, they calculate a sea level rise of 3 meters. In the worst case scenario we will achieve this as early as the year 2100 and in the best case scenario only after 2300.

Your grandchildren can enjoy your ‘classic’

In both cases you are probably already lying between six planks, but who knows, your grandchildren might drive your – now – classic. There is good news, the government reports: ‘Technically it is possible to protect the Netherlands against a sea level rise of up to 3 meters.’ So you don’t have to invest in a raised garage in advance.

More saltwater enters the country via groundwater. ‘In the past, there was enough river water and rainwater to wash away the salt. We have noticed in recent years that this is less and less the case – prolonged periods of drought and low river discharges are already putting pressure on freshwater availability,” the government writes.

So don’t wash your car with groundwater…

You will not have water damage due to rising sea levels, but do not wash your car with groundwater if you live close to the sea. And now we never want to hear again that you don’t get relevant tips at Top Gear.