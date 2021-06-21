The Argentine Journalist, Pablo Giralt DirecTV Sports, put his finger on the current situation of the Colombian National Team, calling for reflection on the players who perform internationally in their clubs but do not do so in the tricolor during this Copa América where they register a victory, a draw and a loss in 3 games played.
The Technical Director of the Colombia National Team, Reinaldo Rueda, has been criticized for the continuous changes in the payroll of the three games that the coffee team has played in the current edition of the Copa América, his detractors charge him for not calling for the two greatest figures in recent years, James Rodriguez Y Radamel Falcao García.
Giralt in his program “Futbol Total”, says that it is the “history of always”, the Colombian player is a figure in his clubs, players like Duvan zapata Y Luis Muriel that perform in Atalanta, Juan Cuadrador that he is the best assistant of the Italian calcium in the Juventus by Crisitiano Ronaldo, among other players who have not shaken hands with the Colombian team that until now has disappointed by their attitude and little football.
“The fan of the Colombia team believes it, the sports journalist believes it, the players need to believe it,” said Giralt and his colleagues on the panel who agree that they have been listening to that verse several years ago.
The Colombian National Team does not have many titles and recognitions, but it does have a large number of players who are figures in Champions and Libertadores, but the titles are not really seen, until now they only add up to a Copa América that was organized in the country in 2001 , for the rest, the eternal debt of international achievements. Lack of player commitment? Colombia in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil achieved an honorable fifth place and James Rodríguez was the top scorer with six touchdowns. They are the only achievements that a selection can show that always attracts attention for its potential, but that always ends up disappointing.
