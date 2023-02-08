CDMX.- The green kite C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is an astronomical event that is generating a lot of expectation in Mexico and in the world because according to scientific estimates passes close to our orbit every 50 thousand years.

If you want to know how and where to look at the green comet in Mexico, as well as what are the dates you can see it

This comet is a rocky object shrouded in dirty ice and minerals, with a tail of dust and energized particles. It is green due to the presence of carbon molecules in its coma. This green comet is known for its unusual appearance pattern, as few people have been able to see it in human history.

The best time to see the comet in Mexico was between January 30 and February 5from 7:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., with a brighter glow before dawn. Even so, they are not the only dates to see it.

the green comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will have a northerly direction, between the constellations of the Giraffe, the Lynx and the Big Dipper.

The trace of the astronomical phenomenon can continue to be seen during February, although the Moon will make it difficult to observe after February 1, when the comet reached its closest point to Earth.

Therefore, if you want to see the green comet, it is advisable to do it in the next few nights. Don’t miss this opportunity to see one of the most impressive astronomical shows!

How long can it be seen?

The green comet can be seen until approximately February 14 or 15, said Mariano Ribashead of the area of ​​astronomical dissemination of the Planetarium of the City of Buenos Aires, Argentina, in an interview for Infobae.

From February 9, the celestial body will pass through the constellation of Taurus, where it could run into Mars between the 10th and 11th.

Between the 8th and 15th it could be a good opportunity to see the comet pass again, since some conditions are combined that would make it more visible, according to the aforementioned expert.

How and where to see the comet

To see the green comet in Mexico, it is recommended to look north, above the horizon. The best time to do it will be in the hours before dawn and although no special equipment neededit is recommended to use binoculars to have a clearer vision.

If you prefer a more professional experience, there are numerous observatories in Mexico that offer guided observations and with specialized equipment. Some of the most prominent are the National Astronomical Observatory in Tonantzintla, the Guadalajara Astronomical Observatory, and the Javalambre Astrophysical Observatory in Puebla.

It is important to note that the green comet is a rare and unique phenomenon, so this is a unique opportunity to see it.

Although its brightness has been increasing as it approaches the Sun, it is not known how much longer it will be visible in the night sky. Do not miss the opportunity to enjoy this cosmic spectacle.

Remember that it is important to protect your eyes and avoid light pollution for an optimal viewing experience.

Consult with experts in astronomy and follow their recommendations to fully enjoy the green comet in Mexico.