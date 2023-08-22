Are you going to renovate soon or are you bothered by noise from the neighbors? Then it is good to know what the (un)written rules are for a renovation.

A renovation can be accompanied by the necessary noise nuisance. From carpentry and drilling to the larger demolition work: there is a lot of noise involved. Your neighbors can also suffer from this.

Renovation rules

While all kinds of noise standards apply to events and companies, this is not laid down by law for jobs in the Netherlands. It is possible that your municipality has something about nuisance in the neighborhood in the General Local Bye-Law (APV). You can often find this on the website of your municipality.

There are therefore no national rules, but there are unwritten rules of decency. "In principle, you don't do odd jobs after 10 p.m.," says Cees den Bakker of the Association of Dutch Municipalities. On weekdays you can start from around 07:00 or 08:00. At the weekend you start a little later and preferably put down the demolition hammer in the early evening.

Each municipality draws up its own nuisance rules. One municipality has fixed times, the other does not. For example, Utrecht uses specific times. Renovation or demolition may take place there on Monday to Saturday between 07:00 and 19:00. Not on Sunday. If you want to work outside these times and make noise, you must ask permission from the municipality. The municipality of Delft, in turn, has not laid down any official rules, but writes on its site that a night’s rest applies between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. and asks not to drill, play loud music or party during those hours.

How many decibels do you produce with odd jobs?

With a regular drill you produce 85 to 100 decibels. The sound of a circular saw is easily over 100 db. For comparison: in a normal conversation you produce about 60 decibels of sound.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a noise level of no more than 65 decibels during the day. People above that are more likely to experience nuisance.

Prevent hassle

If you are planning to renovate, you can avoid a lot of hassle by informing the neighbors first. You can visit in person or, for example, distribute a note.

“Noise nuisance and its solution largely have to do with mutual acceptance and the willingness to take each other into account,” says Dylan Romea of ​​the police. “This is only possible if you communicate with each other on good terms. Therefore, also as a handyman, make clear agreements with neighbors to limit the nuisance as much as possible.

Are you experiencing nuisance?

If you are bothered by the neighbours, it is important to make agreements together first. “If that doesn’t help, you can report it to the landlord, municipality or the Owners’ Association,” Romea reports.

If you can't come to an agreement, the police advises keeping a logbook. "We recommend including things such as: when was the nuisance, what type of nuisance, and so on. After all, there is only nuisance when people regularly suffer and can also demonstrate this. For that reason we recommend keeping a logbook."