Tigers bet on the star of the last tournament, Blue Cross breaks the market by covering its quota of foreigners with quality elements, Pachuca signs for former player of River Plate of Argentina, Striped finds in 'Corcho' Rodríguez the means of containment that they longed for and Chivas repatriation of Javier: 'Chicharito' Hernández.
These were some of the main movements that we have seen, so far, for the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX.
Each team has its own goals. Tigres, for example, will soon seek to forget the lost final against América, Cruz Azul will want to return to prominence and the Azulcremas will try to win the two-time championship.
Chivas fully trusts in the project led by the Argentine Fernando Gago and the Monterrey Football Club, with Fernando: 'Tano' Ortíz on the bench, they will seek to obtain the sixth star, otherwise it seems extremely difficult for Ortíz to continue maneuvering the ship of the Cerro de la Silla Gang.
Although the tournament is about to begin and the teams are already closing their preseason stage, the transfer market is not yet closed, so it should not surprise anyone that already at the start of the campaign we find new signings that redesign even the aspirations of some squads that today may not aspire to anything and that, with the incorporation of certain elements, can see heaven as a possibility to achieve.
The national transfer market ends on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. However, it is necessary to remember that, in the event that a Mexican team wants to sign a footballer from abroad, it will be able to do so before Thursday, February 1 on the dot. from 5:00 p.m.
#date #Liga #teams #sign #Clausura
Leave a Reply