“All hope is built by 50% that is positive and another 50% that is not positive,” says Danny Garcovich as Dafna’s father and father-in-law of Iván Illarramendi, the man from Zarautz who disappeared in Israel, but also as a rescuer. and commander of the fire department in the border area with Gaza.

In statements to RTVE and El Confidencial, Garcovich, originally from Chile but residing in Israel, points out that “12:30 p.m. on October 7” was the moment he received the last communication from his daughter. «It was through text messages, at first they informed me that they had entered the house, that I heard voices in Arabic and that they were breaking everything. “I told them to stay silent, they were inside the shelter.” However, “the last messages were already about help, about asking for help.”

Despite the fact that President Pedro Sánchez confirmed this Tuesday that Iván Illarramendi is kidnapped by the terrorist group Hamas, Garcovich has another procedure inside him, largely due to his profession as a firefighter. «Every person who shows signs of life is classified as kidnapped; “Those who don’t, we classify them as missing until we have no clue.” Therefore, for him, his daughter and son-in-law are “disappeared”, contrary to the video that Hamas published of a French woman.

In fact, he does not know for sure if they are still alive. «Since (the house) is in a combat zone it cannot be searched, a search will be made the moment it can be entered and seen. In the first inspections, no trace of bodies was seen, but I will confirm it when my men, rescuers, enter the house and search in a more professional manner.

Garcovich describes the couple’s life until they arrived in Israel. «They got married in Spain and came to the kibbutz. They bought their house, they had their jobs. Everything was already settled in life. They were even thinking about having children. They already had everything they should have gotten. Dafna is head of a quality control department at one of the factories installed in the area and Iván is in charge of the dining room of a kibbutz, located eight kilometers from where they live.

Regarding Iván Illarramendi’s family, he keeps them informed “as much as I can” through his brother, who “does not want to appear publicly, and I ask you to respect him.”

Furthermore, Garcovich, who arrived in Israel in 1984 with his family, ends the interview on RTVE with a message of peace. «Let’s hope that there is also a solution for the Palestinians who are in Gaza, they are mostly people who are looking to build their lives. “It is always the same ones who pay.”