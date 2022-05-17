Yes, it’s hilarious. And it is that entering the fourth year of the López Obrador government there are many voices that, horrified, until today discover that the Mexican president and his government are at the service of the crime barons. Both businessmen and party leaders, reputable “experts” and intellectuals say they are amazed at the dangerous lack of citizenship due to the presidential disdain for security.

At that time few believed it and many thought it was an exaggeration or a hoax; while 30 million voters preferred to ignore the warnings that Morena was a party financed by organized crime and that there was a serious risk of bringing criminal gangs to political power.

Today, the stubborn reality confirms it: López Obrador empowered organized crime, the same criminal gangs that destroy the president, his government and his passage into history.

Can you imagine the role that the president whose government was financed and subjected by organized crime will have in history?

That is the tragedy of “the government of change.”

For this reason, as a tribute to history, below we reproduce the Political Itinerary of that June 29, 2018, in whose title it asks the following: “The ‘narco’s in power?”

Make your own judgement:

“Few have dealt with the subject. Many deliberately ignore it while most voters are oblivious to the seriousness of the problem.

“We are referring to the scandalous number of citizens assassinated for political-electoral reasons –whether candidates or militants of different signs and ranks–, and the unusual number of candidates who left the race out of fear, threats or direct pressure.

“According to reports from the Letra Roja portal, between September 2017 and July 2018, 120 citizens were murdered, all linked to the 2018 electoral process. Of these, 48 were candidates or pre-candidates and the attacks occurred in the states of Guerrero, Michoacán , Oaxaca, Mexico, Guanajuato and Puebla.

“A “pearl” of the seriousness of the issue is the municipality of Coyuca, in Guerrero, where 11 politicians were assassinated in 2018 alone.

“But that is only part of the problem, according to the Excelsior newspaper, in the 2018 electoral process, 5,700 candidates “dropped out” of the contest, especially in the states of Guerrero, Puebla, Oaxaca, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Sonora and Mexico. In Oaxaca alone, the INE reported the substitution of 1,660 candidates. Yes, 1,662 candidates!

“That is why, faced with the chilling figures, it is necessary to ask: Are we facing a narco-election? Who is behind the 120 murders during the electoral process? How many of the 48 candidates who substituted for those assassinated were imposed by organized crime or drug trafficking?

“How many of the 5,700 candidates for elected positions who “dropped out” of the contest, did so because of threats or pressure from organized crime? How many of the substitutes of those 5 thousand 700 who “got off”, will be at the service of crime?

“We do not know if the substitutes of the assassinated candidates or of the candidates who “dropped out” of the contest will win the election. That’s why you have to ask again. How many federal deputies will reach Congress thanks to their links with drug trafficking? How many senators will be in a seat because they owe favors to the narco? How many of the thousands of mayors that will be renewed next Sunday will be headed by a politician imposed by crime? How many of the 20 state Congresses that will be renewed will have powerful “narcobanks”?

“The involvement of drug trafficking and organized crime in politics and, above all, in elections, is not new. What is new –and which has reached scandalous levels– is the massive intervention of organized crime in electoral processes in entities such as Guerrero, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Puebla and Sinaloa.

“Nobody knows what the size of the “narcobancadas” will be, the number of narco-mayors, federal deputies and senators, and even governors who will be at the service of crime.

“What we do know is that, like never before, the elaboration of laws will be in the hands of butchers, drug traffickers, assassins, huachicoleros, white slave traffickers and administrators of the fortunes resulting from crime.

“Which political party will be the champion in lending its franchise to criminals? Is it called Morena? At the time”. (END OF QUOTE)

After the above; After the tragedy in everyone’s eyes, 30 million naive people voted for Morena and for his candidate, López Obrador.

And yes, it is clear that the problem is not only López, but the millions of Mexicans who swallowed his deception; the 30 million who are on the list of “fools”.

At the time