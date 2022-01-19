Until recently, keyboardist Jeroen Rietbergen was always hidden behind the piano, and behind his famous girlfriend, Linda de Mol. But after media company RTL announced TV program on Saturday morning The Voice of Holland Because of sexually transgressive behavior around the recordings, Rietbergen came into the spotlight. Although against the The Voice-coach and rapper Ali B has been reported, band leader Rietbergen received the full layer in recent days. Because he came up with a statement in which he admits to having had sexual contacts with women around The Voice, and because he was part of the powerful media family De Mol. On Monday, presenter and actress Linda de Mol announced that she had broken off the relationship with him.

Suspending The Voice, an international hit by Linda’s brother John de Mol, seems to be the start of a major scandal that will probably shake up the media world. This Thursday starts ANGRY, the online research program of BNNVARA, with a series on sexual misconduct in The Voice.

RTL Netherlands Collaboration Ali B. suspended

RTL Nederland has suspended the collaboration with rapper and entrepreneur Ali B, reported RTL News Wednesday. This news followed the report that a second sexual offense report against Ali B had been received by the Public Prosecution Service. His lawyer confirmed this on Wednesday. The lawyer was unable to say what the exact content of the declaration is and who submitted it. According to him, Ali B ‘disputes the declaration in all its parts’. He also said that about the first report of sexual abuse. The Public Prosecution Service has not yet announced whether Ali B will be prosecuted. It is not clear whether RTL’s decision to suspend the cooperation is related to the second declaration. A spokesperson for RTL Nederland could not be reached for comment on Wednesday afternoon. BNNVARA program ANGRY will come on Thursday with a broadcast about sexually transgressive behavior and abuse of power around The Voice of Holland, in which Ali B participates as a coach. BOOS appears online on the program’s YouTube channel every Thursday at 4 p.m.

In the written explanation says the 50-year-old bandleader: “During my years of involvement with The Voice of Holland, I had contact of a sexual nature with some women involved in the program and exchanged sexually suggestive WhatsApp messages.” He says he understands that the women involved had not experienced this as “reciprocal and equal” as he himself.

Send nude photos

Several of these women were subsequently discussed in various media. They mainly describe inappropriate sexual comments and messages from Rietbergen. For example, he would send nude photos, offer a position in exchange for sex, or ask if a candidate could stand in a certain position so that he could admire the buttocks. One of them, former participant Nienke Wijnhoven, told Monday in a talk show Beau that he took her to show the studios. “And then he started to feel.” Wednesday evening it was announced that Wijnhoven will report assault against Rietbergen. Her lawyer informed the ANP news agency.

In his statement, Rietbergen says that he did not have a dominant position at The Voice. But in de Volkskrant On Monday, former candidate Kirsten Berkx (to whom he said: “You have such horny pants on”): “Nobody dared to say anything about his comments, because Rietbergen is a powerful man. He is the fucking brother-in-law of John de Mol, the boss of everything.”

Keyboardist Jeroen Rietbergen (19 April 1971) comes from the village of Oost-Souburg, municipality of Vlissingen, attends the music school in Middelburg, does havo in Rotterdam for Music and Dance and a few years at the conservatory. Too schooly, he thought. Early on he profiled himself as an accompanist for pop artists. In the AD he said in 2001: “I don’t have that much solo talent. I can do something that my mother says: well, she can play jazz well.” In the 90s he played in the backing bands of Candy Dulfer, Jan Akkerman and Marco Borsato, among others.

As a 23-year-old, he appeared in the newspaper for the first time in 1994. The Provincial Zeeland Courant reports that the ‘purebred Zeeuw’ is making progress. His wish is to play with Sting and Prince someday. Rietbergen’s work ties him to the Randstad, he explains, but one day he wants to return to Vlissingen: “I can keep this up for another thirty years. Maybe later I can buy that house on the boulevard.”

Also read: Scandal around The Voice leaves deep traces through commercial television world



His own preference is for soul and jazz. At the end of the 90s he formed the dance act Flat Earth Society with Ronald Molendijk and then Soulvation. At the beginning of this century they have minor hits, I Wanna Be With You, Summer in the City and Reset Your Brain. They can be found at the North Sea Jazz and Dance Valley festivals.

Rietbergen’s reputation as a womanizer is much older than his time at The Voice, confirm former colleagues from the music world who NRC approached. In the snack circuit he built up a certain reputation as a pushy woman hunter. His charm offensives, partly experienced as intrusive, already started in the years that he performed as a keyboard player in bands, including with Ruth Jacott. Singer Lilian Day Jackson gets dirty comments, after which he gets the nickname ‘dirty Jeroentje’, she remembers. Jackson, known as the singer of disco formation Spargo, has no need to repeat anecdotes. “Are you going to pick that up? I don’t want anything to do with it,” she says.

His ex-employer Candy Dulfer, girlfriend of Linda de Mol, does not want to talk, father Hans Dulfer does. The saxophonist played with Rietbergen in Soulvation. “He could play well, you could laugh with him and that’s what other musicians are sensitive to. A little fooling around is important for the atmosphere.” Dulfer finds it remarkable that he falls. “Musicians and women, that is as old as Methuselah. Cheating is of all times. You have to make sure it doesn’t come true.” This case does not concern cheating, but reports about sexually transgressive behavior and abuse of power.

In 2007, Rietbergen ends up in the De Mol family when he breaks off his relationship with presenter Lieke van Lexmond and becomes a friend of Linda de Mol. To the outside world, he is above all the smiling silent man next to De Mol. In The Telegraph he says in 2015 that he does not suffer from the “Prince Claus trauma”: a man in the shadow of his wife. “If I had loved the spotlight so much, I would have become a singer instead of a pianist. I think it’s crazy when it comes to me. Uncomfortable that there is no piano that I can hide behind.”

Mother Hannie de Mol did not see a relationship between her daughter and “a musician”, Linda said in the biography about the family published in 2020. “When I walked in with Jeroen, a musician, my mother looked at me: musician! Like I arrived with an unemployed half-criminal. “A musician, are you sure?” I felt very old there.” De Mol thus refers to her father who led an uncertain life as a bassist and crooner (‘De Nederlandse Sinatra’) until he started working for music publisher Basart in 1966, thereby guaranteeing the family’s livelihood.

Music for series and movies

The relationship with De Mol also provides some social security for musician Rietbergen: he composes music for her series and films, as Gooische Women, Everyone loves Jack and Back to the shore. And also for other films by De Mol’s regular director Will Koopman: The renovation, All You Need Is Love, Meskina, Everything on the table. He also composes for Talpa Music, of brother-in-law John, many TV leaders and jingles, such as those of Show news, and plays in the Edwin Evers Band, the radio DJ’s cover band.

As band leader, since 2010, Rietbergen played the talent show mainly in rehearsing and guiding with the candidates. Some of them, who told the press this week that they had been sexually approached by Rietbergen, also describe him as a caring supervisor. Former candidate Nienke Wijnhoven, who on Monday in talk show Beau said that Rietbergen assaulted her: “A very charming man, he is so sweet.” When she went home after the shooting, she got an app from him: “Have you come home okay?” And former candidate Kirsten Berkx says in Monday de Volkskrant: „As a musician pleasant to work with.”

Also read this opinion piece by Nadine Ridder: The Voice teaches us that it is high time for a new sound



Things go wrong in 2016. Rietbergen says in the statement that he released after suspending The Voice, that he had received a reprimand from his “client”, that Linda de Mol broke off the relationship, and he went into therapy. This part of the statement raises questions: If this has been going on for five years, who knew about it? From the new testimonials from participants, it also appears that he continued to hunt after his therapy.

The break with Linda de Mol is glued, and Rietbergen moves in with her again. Two months ago she says in The Telegraph still thinking of a marriage with Rietbergen.

Until last weekend.

About this article

This article drew, among other things, from research carried out by NRC employee Mark Koster for The mole, the biography he published at the end of 2020 about “the most powerful media family in the Netherlands”. Those involved have been approached again before the publication of this article. Only Linda de Mol did not take this opportunity. Jeroen Rietbergen let us know through his lawyer Peter Plasman nothing to go into for the time being. He refers to the statement he made earlier.