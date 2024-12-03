After two years of activity, the passenger transport company of the SNCF group, SNCF Voyageurshas exceeded two million passengers on its TGV INOUI Barcelona-Paris route. And to celebrate these milestones, travelers will be able to purchase more than 8,000 discounted tickets on the SNCF Connect website.

Specifically, the promotion includes routes with circulation dates between January 13 and March 21 from 2024 to make routes from Barcelona, ​​Gerona and Figueras to Paris or to Montpellier, Narbonne and Perpignan.

Routes Barcelona, ​​Gerona, Figueras – Paris or vice versa: tickets to 39 euros .

. Routes Barcelona, ​​Gerona, Figueras – Montpellier, Narbonne, Perpignan, among other cities: tickets to 29 euros.

Cultural promotion

Along with this promotion, the railway operator has announced the signing of a collaboration agreement with the Montpellier, Nimes and Béziers Tourist Officeswhich is aimed at promoting tourism by Spanish travelers in both cities. Thus, until September 30, 2025, users of the INOUI Barcelona-Paris TGV line will be able to enjoy an exclusive discount on the offer of monuments and tourist attractions in both cities of Occitania.

Thanks to this initiative, Spanish TGV INOUI travelers will be able to obtain a 25% discount on the Béziers City Card, 15% on the Montpellier City Card and 10% on the Nîmes City Pass. presenting a train ticket no older than five days. This agreement aims to promote tourism in the region among Spanish visitors, thus integrating the cultural and tourist offer with mobility.

In Montpellier, the Montpellier City Card offers access to monuments and activities such as the Fabre Museumwhich houses an extensive collection of European art with works by Delacroix and Géricault. In addition to giving free access to the city’s tram service, it includes cultural experiences and guided tours of the city center to see, for example, the Montpellier triumphal archalso called Porte du Peyrou or the imposing Flaugergues castle gardens.

In Nîmes, the Nîmes City Pass allows you to explore attractions such as Arènes of Nîmes, the best preserved Roman amphitheater in the Roman world and the Maison Carréethe first Roman temple dedicated to imperial worship. There is also the Romanite Museumwhere you can travel through 25 centuries of history, and the Carré d’Arta contemporary art center designed by Norman Foster, which contrasts with the Roman buildings of the Occitania city.

In Béziers, the Béziers City Card offers access to the Fonseranes Écluses, a set of historic locks on the Canal du Midi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The card gives access to the majestic Saint-Nazaire Cathedrala Gothic emblem that dominates the city’s skyline. History lovers can enjoy the Museum of Fine Artswith a notable collection of classic and contemporary works, and the Bitterois Museumwhich chronicles the evolution of the region over the centuries. Additionally, the card includes discounts on cruises on the Canal du Midi and dining experiences that celebrate local flavors.