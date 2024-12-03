After nearly 30,000 people took to the streets on June 16 to call for the abolition of the monarchythis Tuesday the call for a new Republican March in 2025 through the streets of Madrid. The initiative is aimed at people “defenders of democracy as the government of the people, by the people and for the people.”

In this second edition, the motto will be “Until they leave”although others also stand out such as “No monarchy, yes democracy” and “Philip VI, the last”. The popular initiative is scheduled for June 15on a date always close to the 19th, which is when Felipe VI was crowned in 2014.

It is expected that this mobilization repeats every year around that date, “as long as the Crown exists.” The manifesto also refers to the heir to the throne: “If Eleanor “She wants to be head of state, to run for office.”

The previous manifesto was signed by 4,540 signatories – among others, the director of Public, Virginia P. Alonso–, and a total of 146 organizations showed their support for the march. The attendance of representatives of the political parties did not go unnoticed. United Left, Unidas Podemos and the Communist Party of Spain. You could also see journalists like Olga Rodríguez and Cristina You Will Failas well as actors like Carlos Bardem and William Toledo. It became the largest republican mobilization since those called for the coronation in 2014.

The different social driving groups are already working on the organization of the different activities and thematic events that will take place in the coming months, with the aim of disseminating the new call.

In the updated manifesto, very similar in essence to that of the previous year, it is declared that “lThe monarchy symbolizes the patriarchal institution par excellence in which power is transmitted by inheritance and where the prevalence of men over women“. By way of conclusion, the document ends by saying that “Faced with the decline of the monarchy, democracy will make way for the republic of the 21st century“.