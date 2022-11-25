“Until money do us part” is the most commented series in recent days after its arrival in Netflix. Not only has it become the most watched on the platform, surpassing big productions like “Elite 6″ and “1899″, but it also redeemed itself from its resounding premiere on Telemundo.

Its success is so great that fans have asked for a second season. Although some actors, such as Carmen Villalobos, said goodbye to her character, the co-creator Israel Sanchez He said that this idea is not impossible to execute. It all depends on public demand now.

“I don’t know if there will be, I imagine they will be studying it. I think it is difficult, but it could be done. Sometimes we make mistakes because the public asks for it and we do second seasons. The story closed very well, but if it has to be done, we do it without a problem,” the director told the streaming service.

After this, he was very grateful for the second chance that the public gave his program, emphasizing that the content is even more important than the production itself.

A different couple than the ones you met. Photo: composition LR / Telemundo

“It has many emotions, the popular and the class struggle are seen from black humor. It’s easy to identify. In Latin America, the common denominator is the fight and the desire to get ahead, and that is what it has ”, she concluded.

What is “Until Money Do Us Part” about?

Alejandra Maldonado and Rafael Méndez are two people who come from opposite worlds, but their lives change after a car accident. Against all odds, their love story begins to grow.