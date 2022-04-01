To use the GIEI video against the “historical truth” would be to blow up the Armed Forces.

It is not uncommon for ignoble procedures to underlie any successful criminal investigation. The GIEI and López Obrador say that those in the new video of the Cocula dump were “intelligence” from the Secretary of the Navy.

With such a lie, they exculpate who, according to the supreme commander, was the naval “chief” of the port of Acapulco.

False: Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán commanded the Eighth Naval Region (Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas) and, since 2018, heads the Mexican Navy.

Believing that those clad in white and prophylactic clothing seen where the 43 young people from Ayotzinapa were killed were “intelligence” entails assuming that they were ordered to stop collecting information, crossing data, spying, analyzing reports, recordings, publications, images , transcripts, lists of origin, destination and duration of telephone calls (intervened legally or not), reports from other security entities and other explicable tasks, to be transferred to an unknown place in order to look for corroborating evidence of the confessions obtained a few hours before, of the three or four united warriors who gave away the crime scene.

Even assuming that they were “intelligence personnel” from the headquarters of the Navy (in the country’s capital), and that they wanted to maintain secrecy within the same unit, it is impossible for the commander of the Naval Region (which includes Guerrero ) was not warned of the arrival of lower-ranking troops (now I know that these sailors were under the command of a ship, frigate or corvette captain).

Worse: based on their statements before national and international human rights organizations, the criminals who surrounded the garbage dump said they had been interrogated by not at all graceful sailors on some boat (certainly not fishermen or recreational boats, but rather the Secretary of the Navy) and, being of Guerrero, most likely it was in the waters of Acapulco.

There is no doubt that Semar, like the Army, participated in the infrastructure of the investigations.

If the 4T really wants to know what happened that morning, AMLO must order an investigation into what, according to the insidiousness against the “historical truth”, the Navy continues to hide:

Who instructed the arrests, pressure and/or torture in your participation in the Iguala case? Why were those detainees questioned and why was the first information about the midden kept? Why were they not immediately placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry? Why was the information falsified when making it available? Why have these events not been investigated and the previous and current head of the Secretary of the Navy and the former prosecutor Jesús Murillo Karam summoned to testify? Which first-level officials knew this information? How and who informed the attorney what the murderers confessed when they had not been handed over to the federal MP that Murillo headed?

What a challenge of character and legality to dry…

#drop #truth