Mexico.- Paquita la del Barrio became nostalgic with her fans in her recent presentation in Texcoco, State of Mexico, and half the show said: “Your applause goes with me to the grave”, He also recalled that in this city he sang for the first time four decades ago.

Paquita la del Barrio, who turned 76 last Saturday and whose real name is Francisca Viveros Barradas, appeared at the palenque of the Texcoco International Horse Fair

Various news portals talk about this show that Paquita gave in Texcoco, as she summoned her fans and they sang her musical hits with her and they were excited to have her in front of them.

Paquita la del Barrio said that she is not retiring from the stage permanently, but she will sing less due to her state of health and in places that she can easily reach.

Paquita was filled with tears, as she was accompanied by her children and grandchildren, and the audience stood up to pay tribute to her. She, deeply moved, expressed: “Money is not important. I’ll take their applause, they go with me to the grave “this when referring that he would never step on the sand of a palenque again.

Paquita’s show lasted just over two hours and she sang songs like ‘Me saludas a la tuya’, ‘Taco placero’, ‘Rata de dos patas’ and ‘Tú última parada’, to the applause of those present.

Paquita la del Barrio has recorded 33 albums accompanied by a band, trio, sonora, norteño group and mariachi, and according to information in her biography, she has sold more than 20 million copies.

Paquita la del Barrio turned 76 this weekend and was celebrated in Texcoco, State of Mexico. Instagram photo

In the Mexican regional, Doña Paquita is one of the most important figures from a few years to date and her concerts have been offered in Mexico, the United States, Spain and all of Latin America.