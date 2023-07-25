The night of last Sunday July 23, Celery Quijano He became the first member of “La Casa de los Famosos México” to be expelled during the seventh elimination galahence Niurka Marcos It didn’t take long for him to express his opinion.

The reaction of Niurka Before the departure of the popular singer, it was nothing more than happiness, because he always considered that Celery Quijano was the “treacherous rat” of the reality show Televisa.

It was through the platform instagram that the Cuban vedette launched a series of statements where she assures that Apio was the one who caused all the conflicts that occurred in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’because he always “carried and brought” gossip from others.

“I need to inform all the toxic ones that until the gossipy rat left. Take and bring. Shit treacherous *. Someone pass this video to Celery. Celery, you are a rat. It takes and brings from hell to heaven, ”she commented.

But that’s not all, but the woman in the scandal also remarked that Apio Quijano had never been nominated because he managed to ally himself with the two teams, and that for that reason the viewers decided to remove him from the program.

Likewise, Niurka launched against the account ‘La comadrita’, for having promoted the expulsion of Sergio Mayer, who was another of the nominees last week.

“Comadrita, what happened to your fucking trend? For this week you already peeled it. I’m eating butter popcorn in your honor, asshole*, because you don’t deserve even a wine. How do I make fun of this asshole*?

