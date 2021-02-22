Jesse Marsch is currently still a trainer at RB Salzburg. The fact that the American has the skills to take the next step on the career ladder has not escaped the notice of some Bundesliga clubs. After the announcement of the Rose Bill, he goes to Borussia Dortmund, applies Borussia Monchengladbach as a favorite on a commitment. Marsch was recently named among the favorites of the Rose successor. Now he is expressing himself for the first time.
Max Eberl has opened the discussion with possible successors for Marco Rose for. But one of them issued by Sky-Interview first a rejection. Jesse Marsch cannot imagine any involvement with the foals at the moment. “I haven’t heard from Gladbach and I would like to say very clearly that my focus is 100 percent on the team here. The door is closed. I work here in Salzburg – period.”
Despite the clear words, the Gladbachers can still hope for a commitment from Marsch. Because the announcement of the change novelty only applies “until the end of the season, then we have to think about the next steps.” Actually too late for Eberl. He wants to have planning security as quickly as possible and therefore mobilizes all forces. RB Salzburg should expect a lot of hard work if you want to keep your coach.